The Miami Heat can't lose tonight
It hasn't been an auspicious start for the 2025-26 Miami Heat, judging by preseason record alone.
They're 0-5, and in the past four weeks, they've already endured a series of injuries, some significant (Tyler Herro's ankle, which still keeps him out) and some nagging (including Bam Adebayo's bruised knee that likely shelves him until the season opener).
In tonight's Red, White and Pink scrimmage, which is open to the public at Kaseya Center, the Heat really can't lose. That's because the proceeds go to cancer charities, and the Heat will be facing themselves.
As in past scrimmages, regular head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely let two of his assistants run "teams," and shuttle players back and forth between those teams to see different combinations. The difference this time is that the scrimmage comes after several preseason games; typically, it comes before any of them are played.
So by now, we've seen most of what Spoelstra is considering.
And with Herro out, and Nikola Jovic and Adebayo likely sitting as well, there's not a whole lot else to look at.
Dru Smith and Davion Mitchell, seemingly in competition for a starting spot until Herro returns, will likely line up against each other some, with each doggedly defending the other.
Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who has bounced back some after a rough second season, will get plenty of reps and touches again, as he seems closer to solidifying a regular spot.
Kel'el Ware, who has put up big numbers in preseason, gets another chance to show he can keep his motor running even when little is on the line.
But mostly, this scrimmage is for a good cause, and also for hopefuls like Myron Gardner, Ethan Thompson and Jahmir Young to get on fans' radars, if they haven't already gotten on Spoelstra's.