The Washington Wizards are in Miami for the night, as the Heat try to push this current winning streak to six games.

They took down a more talented Houston Rockets team, two clean wins over the Brooklyn Nets, and big Eastern Conference wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

There have been many factors to this winning: the Heat are the second best offense post All Star break, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are peaking next to one another at the right time of the year, and Miami continues to defend at a top 5 level.

But when Erik Spoelstra looks at this recent stretch of winning, there's an underrated player that he believes deserves a ton of the credit.

Davion Mitchell.

"He's been one of our most important guys that's kinda been under the radar," Erik Spoelstra said pregame on Mitchell's consistent run of impact. "I just think he's an elite on-ball defender, and he's fully embracing everything in our system."

This run of match-ups for the somewhat undersized point guard has not been easy, but he simply plays much bigger than he is on the defensive end.

Dealing with guys like Amen Thompson, LaMelo Ball, and Cade Cunningham on this winning streak have one primary thing in common: point guards that are 6'6 or taller.

He did his job in each of those match-ups to make things tougher on them on the basketball, which makes things easier on everybody else when it comes to helping principles.

After a long pregame defensive tangent Coach Erik Spoelstra went on about Mitchell's point of attack defense, he made sure to get into some of his offensive impact lately as well.

"He's in many ways the engine of when we run and we're at our best in our pace," Spo added on his offensive approach. "Often times it's him, the one that's igniting it and pitching the ball ahead."

Across this five game win streak, Mitchell is shooting 52% from the field and knocked down 7 of his 13 three point attempts.

The more important number is that he only has 2 turnovers in 125 minutes across this near two week stretch. He's under control, fits this team's offensive style, and makes the team's two best players better, in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Erik Spoelstra recognizes this point guard's impact and it's time for the public to do so as well.