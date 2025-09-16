The Miami Heat, Dirtiest Team of the Decade?
This is a derisive designation that might make Pat Riley smile.
Maybe.
If you know Riley's roots -- more hard-scrabble Schenectady, NY, than Showtime Lakers -- you know he appreciates a good scrum. Just think back to all those series with the Knicks, whether he was on their side or facing them in the playoffs with the Miami Heat year after year.
So we guess it shouldn't surprise that Riley's franchise was determined by RotoWire to be the "dirtiest" of all 30 in the NBA during the past decade, from 2015 to 2025.
The Heat weren't top agitators in every category. They ranked 20th in fines with 295 and16th in total fine money with $941,414.
But they did rank first with 15 suspensions -- Houston had 13, and Portland had just one. And they were second in suspended games, with 43, one behind the biggest offender, Charlotte.
What's interesting is that this occurred when their standard-bearer for technicals, Alonzo Mourning,was long retired. And it didn't cover the Big Three years, when the Heat were too busy winning titles, though Chris Andersen and others had some moments the league office reviewed or remanded.
It did cover the Jimmy Butler era, during which there were a couple of significant scuffles, including one against Denver and another against New Orleans.
And of course, Udonis Haslem was the captain for much of that time. Even if he wasn't on the court that much in his latter years, he certainly set a tone.
After a season in which the Heat seemed too soft too often, and got run off their own floor in the first round without much of a fight, it's a tone they probably need to get back. Without caring too much about the consequences.