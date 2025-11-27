From the video room to the sideline, Erik Spoelstra has grown into one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.

In the Miami Heat's NBA Cup victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, coach Spoelstra reached 800 wins, becoming the 17th coach in NBA history to do so and joins Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Jerry Sloan (Jazz) as the only coaches to reach the milestone with a single franchise.

Erik Spoelstra spoke about getting his 800th win and how it hasn’t sunk in yet. Said he wasn’t aware when it happened.



Said it’s fitting that it’s on the eve of Thanksgiving, saying he having a “hell of a time.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/DYJj7gFrbx — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2025

Spoelstra’s journey is one of the most unconventional in league history--a true testament to trusting the process.

1995 — Video Coordinator

1997 — Assistant Coach

1999 — Advance Scout

2001 — Director of Scouting

2008 — Head Coach

2012 — NBA Champion Coach

2013 — Back-to-Back Champion

2020 — 5th NBA Finals

2023 — 6th NBA Finals

2024 — Signs record-breaking $120M extension

2025 — Named USA Basketball Head Coach.

Spo had no idea this was his 800th win😭😭



He’s probably thinking “are we really celebrating 6 game win streaks”

pic.twitter.com/8iUJhmOnxR — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) November 27, 2025

Coach Spoelstra has spent his entire NBA career with the Miami Heat and is on pace to acquire the one thing he has yet to accomplish in this league.

Spoelstra is an NBA Champion, a gold medal coach, All-Star game head coach, and ranked as one of the top 15 coaches of all time. But Erik Spoelstra has yet to do one thing.

Win the NBA's coach of the year award. Erik Spoelstra has yet to win one, unless you count the National Basketball Coaches Association Award in which he was the Co-Champion in the first year it was installed, sharing the award with NBA coach of the year Mike D'Antoni.

And I've discussed it before the season started, why this could be the year he finally does it. The Heat have no superstar, the Heat don't have a cloud of drama over them, and once again expectations are shot, "Heat Culture" is just another saying.

Spo reflects after his 800th win:



“We have an incredible bond, our coaching staff, it's just so much fun. After that playoff series loss against CLE, we took a bunch of time off then we went to work...it really is a brotherhood.”



Love to see it.pic.twitter.com/DKXNePzqc8 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) November 27, 2025

But the start of 2025, just like Erik Spoelstra's career have come to the surprise of many, with the Miami Heat off to a 13-6 record, a revolutionizing offense, off the court drama, injuries, and everything that goes into the NBA season, coach Spoelstra has battled it and looks to claim the award.

800 wins is not just a milestone, it's an honor, and for coach Spoelstra to do it all with the Miami Heat is special for a franchise that has only had six head coaches in the franchise's history.

It has been all smiles for coach Spoelstra this season, even with the terrible off the court event he dealt with this season. Spoelstra continues to show that he is not just a coach of a basketball team, but a leader of men, a leader that expects excellence out of all those who cross his path, and a coach who wants the best for not only his team, but the players he comes across.

A great coach and an even better human.

Congratulations on 800 coach and maybe another big accomplishment is on the way.