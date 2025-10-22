The Miami Heat's starting lineup battle decided... for now
After a week with a couple of ailments -- neck spasms and a sprained ankle -- Kel'el Ware was cleared to play in the Miami Heat's season opener in Orlando.
But Ware won't be starting in it.
That responsibility goes to Nikola Jovic, a development that isn't that surprising if you've followed the Heat in the offseason and preseason. Jovic began last season as a starter next to Bam Adebayo, but Ware (then a rookie) finished last season in that spot.
This offseason, however, Jovic received a four-year, $62.5 million extension and plenty of praise from Erik Spoelstra, while Spoelstra was calling out Ware more. Ware responded well for most of the preseason, leading all NBA players in total points and field goals made. But Spoelstra still wants him to hone in on the little things to reach his full potential.
Jovic isn't there yet either, but the Heat need his playmaking and long-range shooting, especially until Tyler Herro returns from injury. Jovic has developed solid chemistry with Norman Powell in particular, and those two will need to be consistently productive, along with Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, if the Heat are to avoid long scoring droughts.
Ware going to the bench will balance the rotation some, as Adebayo, Jovic and Ware are likely to split the 96 minutes at the center and power forward spots. Ware should also be able to dominate many second-line centers, as the Heat hope their bench -- which will also include Pelle Larrsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. -- can be a strength this season.