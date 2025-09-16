The Ringer Predicts Miami Heat Signing Could Tilt 2025 NBA Season
A lot has been made of some of the new faces entering the Heat locker room this upcoming season, including Norman Powell, Simone Fontecchio, or even Kasparas Jakucionis. But part of the semi-new face crew consists of the guys Miami brought in at the deadline last season in exchange for Jimmy Butler.
Or better yet, a guy that the Heat had to fight to retain after a reviving performance last year, in Davion Mitchell.
In the latest article from Rob Mahoney at the Ringer, he calls Davion Mitchell one of the six tiny deals that could tilt the upcoming 2025 NBA season: "Re-signing a player with that type of potential to this type of deal is a no-brainer. That’s below-market value for a starting guard, and the last we saw Mitchell he was absolutely a starting-caliber guard—even if Norm Powell’s arrival in Miami winds up nudging him into a bench role next season. Yet at the same time, it’s a great deal for Mitchell to lock in a two-year deal that will more than double his career earnings."
Mitchell's two year, $24 million deal looks like a steal on the surface if he can even somewhat replicate the offensive output last season, combined with the given nonstop ball pressure and perimeter defense that naturally coincides with him.
Mitchell shot an impressive 45% from three through 30 games with the Miami Heat last year after bringing him in, and 50% overall on his way to 10.3 points a night. There's a natural expectation that many of those numbers will take a dip, but what if that plunge isn't as big as we think?
He's going to be surrounded with a different looking roster with less of a need for his constant on-ball abilities. Yes, he will still be somebody that brings the ball down the floor, sets up his bigs in the lane with pocket passes, and attempts his typical bully ball rim run. But after acquiring Powell to take some of the pressure off Tyler Herro, it's possible many of Mitchell's catch and shoot triples have even more space than usual.
It appears as if Mitchell will settle into that sixth man role this time around, but that doesn't mean his minutes will drop. Actually, it might mean the opposite. As we've learned with Erik Spoelstra, if Mitchell walks to the scorer's table to enter halfway through the first quarter, the next time he walks off the court will probably be when he's heading to the halftime locker room.
After being willing to part ways with Haywood Highsmith and the constant whispers of listening to deals on Andrew Wiggins, it makes the Mitchell re-signing that much more important from this off-season. They need his defense. They need his energy. They need what they got from him last season.