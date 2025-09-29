Tyler Herro eyes a 6-week return, but it looks like longer
The sooner, the better, as Tyler Herro sees it.
After all, the Miami Heat guard didn't expect to be sidelined for the start of training camp this week. But, as Herro explained, he felt a pinch in his ankle as he worked out in July at Miami-Dade Community College. He thought it would subside. It didn't. Doctors told him that he had an extra bone in the ankle and, after various types of treatment didn't work, Herro and the Heat reluctantly opted for surgery to correct the issue.
So now Herro is getting around on a scooter, rather than running through his usual reps on the court.
For how long?
Well, that's a good question, since the Heat and Herro have given slightly different answers.
When the surgery occured on September 19, the Heat released a statement saying Herro would miss about eight weeks. That would cause him to miss the first month of regular season games.
Monday at media day, Herro said eight to 12 weeks, which was closer to what Five Reasons Sports Network (and the Five on the Floor podcast) heard at the time. But it's unclear if Herro meant from the time of surgery, or from now, 10 days later. Or whether he means just getting back on the court, to do everything in practice, or to be cleared to play in games.
The Heat tend to be conservative in their approach to bringing players back from surgery so, while Herro is likely serious about wanting to come back sooner (as he told coach Erik Spoelstra), it's unlikely the Heat would let him. Nor would his agent necessarily approve, considering that Herro is seeking a contract extension. It would be unwise to suffer a setback.
Herro promised to get back to his All-Star level "very very quickly."
"Maybe a higher level," he said.
And several sources have said that this shouldn't be a lingering issue, provided that the rehabilitation is handled properly.
"Sooner rather than later," Spoelstra said Monday.
For a team that has often been starved for scoring, that can't come soon enough.