Tyler Herro isn't top 100 In the NBA?
So, make the All-Star team, win the three-point contest, and be among the best 2-guards in the NBA, but get left off of Bleacher Report's top 100 NBA players?
Well, that's what happened to Tyler Herro, with a strange contradictory reasoning.
Bleacher Report prefaced its rankings by saying:
First things first.- B/R NBA Staff
The goal today is not to predict the future with end-of-season projections, or even to reward past accomplishments.
The mission is to capture the league's true pecking order as the season tips off for Game 1 on Tuesday, Oct. 21.
That's why the following players, all sidelined with the most significant injuries, were not up for consideration:
Herro was among the names listed here as he had a procedure on his ankle before the beginning of the season, sidelining him for a short beginning of the NBA season.
But former Miami Heat star and one of the NBA's greatest is ranked 8th, although Lebron may miss more time than Herro with a sciatica issue.
So sure, Herro is injured, but he doesn't meet the criteria to be left off this list, especially if Lebron is ranked. So, let's find an area for Herro's general ranking based on guards close to Herro's talent.
To start, Herro's newest teammate Norman Powell was ranked 75th, and Herro is well above Powell's level offensively.
Next is Austin Reaves, who many directly compare to Herro. Reaves came in at 56th, showing how quickly he has developed into a solid NBA player, but still not a better player than Tyler Herro.
Lastly my closest comparison to Herro has always been Darius Garland, an offensive machine with deficiencies on defense. Garland came in at 34th, and averaged 20.6/2.9/6.7 compared to Herro's 23.9/5.2/5.5.
Given that context, Herro’s rightful place is somewhere in that 35–45 range. Firmly placing Herro among the NBA’s top guards and unquestionably within the league’s top 100 players.
But maybe that’s just the Miami effect. National lists and pundits have a long history of underrating Heat players until the playoffs roll around, and the narrative has no choice but to change. Herro’s exclusion isn’t about numbers, it’s about perception. And when the season starts, he’ll have every opportunity to remind the league exactly where he belongs.
It's Raining Bricks: The Miami Heat's shooting struggles continue
Play-in likely? ESPN analyst not high on the Miami Heat