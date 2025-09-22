Inside The Heat

Unfortunate conflict for Heat vs. Magic in Puerto Rico

Ethan J. Skolnick

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There was no way to know at the time.

Yes, the University of Miami and Florida State University had always been scheduled to face each other in football on October 4. But while Miami was considered a contender prior to this season, the Seminoles were coming off a 2-10 record. That was before they opened this season by beating Alabama; and the Hurricanes handled Notre Dame, South Florida and Florida.

Now UM and FSU both are top 10 teams, according to the Associated Press, so their clash will be in primetime on ABC.

And that puts the game in direct conflict with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, who are hosting a special preseason opener in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 8pm. Both teams have been hyping the matchup, which will pre-date by less than three weeks their regular season opener against each other in Orlando. The Puerto Rico game will feature player appearances, charity events and more. It won't feature Tyler Herro, who is out a couple of months due to ankle surgery.

This will certainly split some attention, considering how many Miami and FSU fans live in, well, Miami and Orlando, respectively -- not to mention the other alums throughout the state of Florida.

Naturally, most of the eyeballs will go to Doak Campbell Stadium, and the contest of far greater significance, as the two squads try to stay undefeated. UM enters this week ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Ohio State, and the Hurricanes and Seminoles have had many classic finishes over the years.

Wide left or wide right, FSU-Miami will be on most of the wide screens.

