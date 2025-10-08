What's the likely Miami Heat rotation?
When the roster is right, and the players are healthy, Erik Spoelstra does like to find a regular, consistent rotation.
Take 2012-23.
That Miami Heat was loaded with talent, of course, with three future Hall of Famers (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh) in or close to their primes, plus another future Hall of Famer (Ray Allen) on the bench, along with ultimate glue guys (Mario Chalmers, Udonis Haslem, Shane Battier, Chris Andersen and Norris Cole).
So it was reasonably simple for Spoelstra to find the right mix, and the 27-game winning streak was catalyzed by routine and rhythm. Bosh, Haslem, James, Wade and Chalmers started. Andersen, Battier, Allen and Cole came off the bench to play a few minutes with Wade or James. Then Wade or James sat, and the other entered to play a few minutes with that bench four.
It will be almost impossible for Spoelstra to find the same consistency this season, especially with Tyler Herro starting the season out injured, and several other guards currently on the mend. Even so, the rotation is starting to take shape, based on his decisions so far.
Regardless of Spoelstra's reluctance to publicly commit to it, a starting lineup of Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo seems somewhat likely once Herro returns. And though he missed the first two preseason games, Davion Mitchell is the probably place-holder for Herro at the open -- though it's possible that could be Dru Smith since Smith is so far ahead of schedule following an Achilles tendon tear.
Both Mitchell and Smith figure to be bench rotation staples once Herro is back; they might be staggered rather than always play together, since that pairing lacks something on the offensive end, even as it should be electric defensively.
Pelle Larsson's evident growth this offseason, in summer league and EuroBasket, makes him a rotation shoo-in also, as soon as he's back on the court. And even though Spoelstra continues to express frustration with Kel'el Ware's motor, the second-year player is too talented to consider shelving completely.
That's 9.
Spoelstra tends to like to get down to nine, but doesn't always start there early in the season.
And he's been starting Jaime Jaquez Jr. for Mitchell in the first two preseason games. While that would seem to suggest Jaquez Jr. slides in as the 10th man, Simone Fontecchio will get opportunities, simply because he's a better shooter.
We will see if anyone else (Precious Achiuwa?) can get Spoelstra's attention, but there is some clarity thus far, at least until another wave of injuries comes.