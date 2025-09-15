What's the Miami Heat's biggest worry in training camp?
We are two weeks from Miami Heat media day, two weeks from seeing a slightly modified roster in the same rooms at the same time.
And while no one is projecting the Heat to contend for a championship this season, there is some hope for offensive improvement in particular, now that Andrew Wiggins has had more time to acclimate and Norman Powell has been added.
But there's still one area of significant concern, as we discussed on a recent episode of Five on the Floor.
Even with the addition of Dain Dainja, who was part of the summer league team with Heat two-way contract holder Vlad Goldin, Miami's list of "bigs" is kind of small.
Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware headline it, and Nikola Jovic (who has grown north of 6-foot-10) sort of counts, even though he will do a lot of his work from the perimeter, hopefully getting more opportunities to handle the ball.
But that's it. The Heat did not add a veteran big this offseason, though they worked out Kai Jones (who has since chosen to sign overseas) and have been in contact with their own former first-round pick Precious Achiuwa.
That means Keshad Johnson (who holds a standard contract) might get some minutes not only as a power forward, but even as a small ball center if there are injuries to Ware or Adebayo. Overall, though, the Heat simply can't afford either of their two mainstays to get hurt, not even for a short period of time.
So that stands as the biggest worry as training camp opens.