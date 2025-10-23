Where was Ware? Small lineup hurts Miami Heat late in opening night loss
This is one problem that Tyler Herro's return won't fix.
The Heat scored well without their injured guard, finishing with 121 points on 48.4 percent shooting. But they gave up 125, and some of those came late when they gave up offensive rebounds to Wendell Carter Jr.
In what was a closely contested, compelling game, that was the difference. And it raises the question of how long Erik Spoelstra will stay with smaller lineups down the stretch, especially against jumbo-sized teams such as the Orlando Magic squad that beat them in the opener Wednesday night.
Spoelstra went with Jaime Jaquez Jr. in place of the taller Nikola Jovic, along with the four starters Davion Mitchell (who played brilliantly), Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo. The decision not to play Jovic made sense, since the fourth-year forward was turnover prone. And Jaquez Jr. looked better Wednesday than he did most of his second season.
But there was another option: a 7-footer who played only 14 minutes.
Spoelstra explained that he didn't go to Ware because the second-year center had been out too long, that the team will "fast track" him and that there will be opportunities for everyone. But it's hard to see how Ware, who didn't play a minute with Adebayo on Wednesday after starting alongside him last season, will get that many chances anytime soon.
When Herro comes back, he will be slotted into the final group, as Spoelstra likely goes three guards with him, Powell and Mitchell. And Wiggins figures to have to play up at power forward.
Which means that the Heat will be even smaller.
And many of those offensive rebounds may prove elusive when it counts.