Nikola Jovic Back In Miami Facilities After Returning from EuroBasket
Nikola Jovic has been fast-tracking things on the basketball court for the last few months. From a fracture in his shooting hand that could've left him out for the season to somehow rehabbing his way back onto the floor in the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers to competing this off-season for Serbia in EuroBasket as a primary hub next to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Yet after all those moving parts, the Miami Heat's social media team showed Jovic back in the Heat's practice facility yesterday, stating "Our brate is back from EuroBasket."
While the last few months consisted of sharpening his all around tools to continue to evolve in this league, this home stretch prior to training camp in less than two weeks becomes about honing in on an exact role and blueprint for the season.
When it comes to the potential and youth of Jovic in this league, in no way, shape, or form do you want to put this guy in any type of box. For him to be effective, he needs to play that freelancing style when he's thinking less and reacting more.
Yet with that said, that doesn't mean you hold out on giving him structure. Last season there were a lot of moving pieces for the entire roster, and Jovic had to wear many different hats to stabilize different lineups and rotations. This season he has moved up the ladder: from surrounding piece to primary piece.
To make this roster work this year, and the future of this team to be completely honest, it's time to lean into their high upside young prospect from the first round of the 2022 NBA draft even more than they have.
Put the ball in his hands in the half-court, let him be that connector and facilitator that Erik Spoelstra sees he can be, and try to get him over that 40% three point mark that he continues to close in on.
He's back in Heat buildings, which means it's time to start prepping him for that "Heat" offensive role that'll hold such high importance this season.