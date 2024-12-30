Nikola Jovic On Heat-Rockets Fight: "I'm Not Letting Anyone Throw My Guy Around"
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic learned one important lesson while growing up in Serbia.
Always protect the family.
That's exactly what Jovic did when teammate Tyler Herro got into a scuffle Sunday with Amen Thompson late in the Heat's 104-100 victory against the Houston Rockets. Jovic was one of the first to come protect "family."
"All these guys, they're like brothers to me," Jovic said in the postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Network. "One thing I learned from back home is that we've got to keep our families together and we've got to stay close. I'm not letting anyone throw my guy around. Tyler stood his ground. Unfortunately, he got thrown out."
It all started with the Heat ahead 101-94 with 35 seconds remaining. While guard Terry Rozier was inbounding the ball, Herro and Thompson got entangled near the free throw line. It ended with Thompson throwing Herro to the ground, causing a near brawl.
Rozier was the closest to Herro, so he was the first to intervene. Then Jovic made his way to the altercation from the other side of the court. After the smoke cleared, Herro and Thompson were ejected. So were Rockets guard Jalen Green, coach Ime Udoke and assistant Ben Sullivan. Rozier was also tossed.
The win helped the Heat bounce back from Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Herro led the way with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
