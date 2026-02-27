Miami Heat-Houston Rockets Injury Report, How to Watch, Starting Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Space City Home Network (Houston)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 790 AM, 102.9 FM (Houston)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (31-29) and Houston Rockets (37-21) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Houston is the final team Miami will face for the first time this season as the Heat has currently won nine of the last 10 overall against the Rockets. The Heat are 42-34 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 25-14 in home games and 17-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
ROCKETS
G Amen Thompson
G Josh Okogie
C Alperen Sengun
F Tari Eason
F Kevin Durant
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Out - Groin
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
ROCKETS
Jabari Smith Jr.: Out - Ankle
Steven Adams: Out - Ankle
Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee
Jae'Sean Tate: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers: "There were a lot more efforts in that second half and, we say it all the time, that doesn't guarantee anything, but just there in the second half, how many times did we hit the deck on a loose ball?"
"They just beat us at our game, they ran us out of the gym in the first half and then if they miss, they had those 14 second chance opportunities. Then it settled in, the effort changed the momentum of the game. We got back into it, took a lead and then it became a possession game. From there, they made some plays down the stretch where we couldn't."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Bam Adebayo has had enough
NBA Legend Chris Bosh Shares Recent Health Scare
Heat fall to 76ers as Powell exits, Bam fades, Herro misses
Tyrese Maxey, 76ers outlast Bam Adebayo and Heat down the stretch
Giannis says he might have left Milwaukee already if it was up to him
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket