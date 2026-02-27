Miami Heat-Houston Rockets Injury Report, How to Watch, Starting Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Space City Home Network (Houston)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 790 AM, 102.9 FM (Houston)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (31-29) and Houston Rockets (37-21) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Houston is the final team Miami will face for the first time this season as the Heat has currently won nine of the last 10 overall against the Rockets. The Heat are 42-34 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 25-14 in home games and 17-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson

G Josh Okogie

C Alperen Sengun

F Tari Eason

F Kevin Durant

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Available - G League

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

ROCKETS

Jabari Smith Jr.: Out - Ankle

Steven Adams: Out - Ankle

Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee

Jae'Sean Tate: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers: "There were a lot more efforts in that second half and, we say it all the time, that doesn't guarantee anything, but just there in the second half, how many times did we hit the deck on a loose ball?"

"They just beat us at our game, they ran us out of the gym in the first half and then if they miss, they had those 14 second chance opportunities. Then it settled in, the effort changed the momentum of the game. We got back into it, took a lead and then it became a possession game. From there, they made some plays down the stretch where we couldn't."

