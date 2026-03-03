Mitchell and Claxton's status revealed ahead of Heat-Nets: Injury Update
The Miami Heat announced that guard Davion Mitchell (shoulder) will be available to play in Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, after being listed as questionable, while forward Andrew Wiggins (knee) was listed as probable.
For the Nets, center Nicolas Claxton (thumb) will be available to play while guard Egor Demin (foot) will not be.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder
Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Knee
Norman Powell: Out - Groin
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
NETS
Nic Claxton: Available - Thumb
Egor Demin: Out - Foot
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (32-29) and Brooklyn Nets (15-45) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-95, win in Brooklyn on December 18 and has now won four of the last five overall against the Nets.
It also marks the first of consecutive games against Brooklyn with the teams facing each other again on Thursday. The Heat are 83-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 44-26 in home games and 39-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
NETS
G Nolan Traore
G Terance Mann
C Nic Claxton
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Noah Clowney
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -12.5 (-115), Nets +12.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Heat -675, Nets +490
Total points scored: 225.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Regardless of the scheme is, I always go back to that, it's just about committing to doing hard things. We were really moving in the zone, taking away airspace and scrambling to challenge shots at the rim. In a lot of these losses in the last month we've just been giving up shots at the rim and threes."
