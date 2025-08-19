Norman Powell's NBA 2K26 Rating Shockingly Plummets With Miami Heat
The Miami Heat's offseason has consisted of multiple surprising moves, whether it be trading Haywood Highsmith and a second-rounder to get under the luxury tax line, signing Dru Smith shortly afterwards, trading Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio, or drafting Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th pick.
However, their biggest move this summer has easily been the acquisition of Norman Powell, who according to NBA 2K, will not be quite as good next season as he was in 2024-2025. After Powell was previously scored with an 87 overall rating on NBA 2K25, he's now been given an 84 rating ahead of NBA 2K26.
Powell had a career year last season, averaging 21.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent from three, along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his age-31 season.
Before the spot was ultimately given to his Los Angeles Clippers co-star James Harden, Powell nearly made his first All-Star selection, averaging about 24 points before the All-Star break. The Clippers ended up with a 50-32 record last season, finishing as the fifth seed in the packed Western Conference.
However, what could be part of the reasoning for the much lower rating is Powell's playoff performance. The 10-year veteran averaged 16 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, converting on 47 percent of his shots and 35 percent of his threes in the Clippers' seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.
Additionally, perhaps NBA 2K is predicting that Powell won't be as effective or productive with the Heat, who are projected by the majority to be a team that hangs around .500 for the season. Also, with the Clippers, Powell also benefitted from playing in a larger role next to one of the best playmakers in the league in James Harden.
The onus will be on his new co-stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, as well as coach Erik Spoelstra, to show that Powell can be optimized within the constructs of their team. To that point, Powell is on the last year of his contract and will be looking for a new deal with the Heat.
NBA All-Star Says Bam Adebayo "Can Be Giannis In Like A Different Kind Of Way"
The Miami Heat are heading into next season with a refreshed outlook after some roster shakeups following a historically bad ending to last season. Meanwhile, the expectations for Bam Adebayo, long considered an invaluable pillar of the franchise, continue to ascend.
"I just think Bam can go to another level that Evan Mobley can't, just because his physicality," Jeff Teague said on his podcast, addressing a listener question comparing the two. "Bam can be Giannis [Antetokounmpo], in like a different kind of way. Evan Mobley's more closer because of his arms and the way he's built, but the way Bam move, like he can dribble and (bleep)."
Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the 37-45 Heat in his age-27 NBA season. Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in his Defensive Player of the Year season. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo averaged a staggering 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks last season.
"Bam can do more, I think that's probably the best we gonna see of Evan Mobley. He'll probably become a better shooter, but his body type, he don't have a Giannis build," Teague said. "His aggressiveness and the way he play just doesn't mirror Giannis. He don't move as fluid as Giannis."
Next season, Adebayo will have to share touches with not only Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, but also the newly acquired Norman Powell, who is playing for a new contract after coming off of a career year for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
The three-time All-Star averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 37 games after January 21st, the last game Jimmy Butler suited up for the Heat. Additionally, he converted 51.4 percent of his field goals, including 43.2 percent of his three point attempts in that span.