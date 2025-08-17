NBA Champion Believes Miami Heat Will Be Contenders Next Season
Almost four months ago, the Miami Heat were the victims of the one of the most brutal first round sweeps in NBA history. With the team's offseason nearing a close, it seems that some out there believe the team has more potential than even many of the fans do.
"This year they a contender. The Heat gonna be a contender this year. I like them," Jeff Teague said, on his show Club 520. "I mean, in addition to Norman Powell, I think Bam gonna take a leap, and then Tyler Herro, he got a little chip on his shoulder. I never count [Andrew Wiggins] out."
"But I just think Tyler Herro gonna take a leap because people came at him, people gunned at him, you know what I mean?," Teague said. When his co-hosts asked what Herro can do to take another leap after a career year, Teague responded. "I'm talking about defensively."
Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season, which led to his first ever All-Star selection. Powell, his new co-star, almost made his first All-Star team last year, averaging just under 24 points per game for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers before All-Star weekend.
"They do," Teague said, agreeing with his co-host's opinion that the Heat have 'people on the roster that can hoop'. "I like Miami."
The Heat's offseason consisted of trading for Powell, re-signing Davion Mitchell, drafting Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th pick, trading Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio and trading away Haywood Highsmith (and a second-rounder) to get below the luxury tax line.
NBA Champion Places Huge Expectations On Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo
“[Bam Adebayo] gotta be more aggressive offensively," Jeff Teague said on his podcast, Club 520. "Bam been skating under the radar, we putting the pressure on Bam. He gotta figure it out. He gotta be at 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. The 18 and 9, that’s solid numbers for a third option, second option, whatever he wanna be."
Adebayo, averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the 37-45 Heat in his eighth NBA season.
"I need 24 and 12. He got that ability," Teague said. "He should be a dominant All-NBA player next year.”
The path to such a jump production-wise for Adebayo seems like a longshot after the Heat acquired a high-level scoring guard in a contract year. Also, the 28 year-old's career high scoring average is 20.4, which he achieved in the 2022-2023 season.