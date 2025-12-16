Why the Miami Heat were toppled by the Toronto Raptors

On Monday night, the Miami Heat suffered their fifth consecutive loss, (and the last six of seven), after the Toronto Raptors put out their flame in a game where Tyler Herro didn't play and Nikola Jovic injured his elbow early on.

Here's what went wrong for them in this one:

Burnt bread and butter: The Heat finished this game with a debilitating 75.3 offensive rating in the halfcourt, which ranks in the second percentile. Against a strong Raptors defense, the Heat shot below average from every single spot on the court.

They have been among the league-leaders in frequency of shots taken in the short mid-range, but don't necessarily convert from there well, making just 35 percent of their shots in the paint in this game.

They continue to struggle from beyond the arc, hitting just 29 percent from there against the Raptors, which is exactly their average during the losing streak. They were sinking 38 percent of their threes before then.

Norman Powell has cooled down since the beginning of the season, sinking just two of his seven threes against Toronto, while Simone Fontecchio, (one of four in this game), has fallen off a cliff, shooting-wise.

The Heat really could've used Herro's shooting against the Raptors, and they needed a whole lot of it. His solid float game also would've been useful here, but him and the coaching staff probably need to find a way to get him more three point attempts whenever he's back on the floor.

Additionally, the Heat's uneven, sometimes sloppy offensive process led to them finishing the game with a whopping 19 turnovers and just 20 assists, coming out to a putrid 1.05 ratio, (easily the worst mark in the league).

The fourth quarter was the culmination of all of this, where the Raptors finished with a 133.3 offensive rating to the Heat's 76. The Heat made zero of four three pointers and just 42 percent of their twos. In the final quarter, Powell made just one of his seven shot attempts while the Heat's point guards combined to shoot two-of-six.

The Heat's play-style shift this season had them generating more higher-quality shots with rapid drives in isolation and lots of off-the-catch play after a created advantage. However, lately it's felt like the better defenses they've played have come into games prepared for their off-ball movement principles to go along with their drive-and-kick strategy.

Defensive questions: The way I see it, the Raptors finishing this game with 21 turnovers and a below average offensive rating doesn't absolve the Heat's defense. Although the defense was probably better than it was the last two games, (low bar), it let each of the Raptors' most important offensive players get going at different points in this game.

Brandon Ingram started feeling it early, finding himself with space to shoot off screens and as a result of poorly-executed help defense, with 12 points in the first quarter and 28 for the game.

Guards Immanuel Quickley (15 points on 50 percent shooting), and Jamal Shead (10 assists, one turnover), contributed steady offense. After holding Scottie Barnes to two-of-seven shooting in the first half, Barnes six of his nine shots in the second half, which is where the Heat's defense most.

Meanwhile, at the same time that the Heat are slumping from three, opposing teams are hitting 43 percent of theirs during this streak. Before, they made just 33.7 percent. The Raptors converted on 40 percent of their threes in this game, with too many coming as a result of shaky point-of-attack defense.

In the second half, the Heat gave up a 125 offensive rating. While the Raptors shot well from three in both halves, the big difference was them making just 39 percent of their twos in the first half versus 63 percent in the second.

