Miami Heat Sign Dynamic Point Guard On Exhibit 10 Contract
As the offseason nears closer and closer to wrapping up, the Miami Heat continue to fill out their training camp roster. Multiple reports announced the Heat's signing of 26 year-old point guard Ethan Thompson to an Exhibit 10 contract late Wednesday night.
Thompson is a 6’5” point guard, (195 pounds), with a 6’6” wingspan. He shot 39 percent on 8.4 three point attempts per game for the Osceola Magic in the G League last season. For the season, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
The season before, he averaged 22.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds,1.5 steals for the Mexico City Capitanes, leading to a spot on the All-NBA G League Third Team.
The Exhibit 10 deal is an un-guaranteed minimum contract that allows teams to invite players to training camp, giving them a chance to have their contract converted into a two-way deal. As of right now, the Heat have two of their three two-way spots filled with Myron Gardner and Vlad Goldin, but those slots are not set in stone. Additionally, veteran Heat guard Dru Smith, rehabbing from a torn Achilles, is no longer eligible for a two-way contract.
Thompson was previously on a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic and was waived about three weeks ago. He averaged 10 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.1 minutes in Summer League, converting on just 29 percent of his field goals.
This went hand in hand with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, acquiring Thompson's rights in a trade with the Osceola Magic earlier in the night. He will likely end up playing for the Skyforcee if the Heat deem him unworthy of their final two-way spot. The Heat can roster three more players through the end of preseason before they make those decisions.
Thompson played four years at Oregon State, where he averaged 15.7 points, four assists and four rebounds as a senior in 2021 before going undrafted.
In high school, Thompson’s high school team eliminated LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball’s Chino Hills team in the regional semifinals before winning the California state championship in 2017.
He went on to lead the Ballislife All-American Game in scoring, dropping 32 points on 14 of 18 shooting. Afterwards, he represented Puerto Rico at the 2016 FIBA Under-18 Championship.
Thompson also represented Puerto Rico in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup and 2023 FIBA World Cup.