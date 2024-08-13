Not Everyone Loved Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade's Color Commentary During Olympics
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was generally praised by national media over his color commentary during the recent Olympic men's basketball games in Paris.
In fact, there are reports that Wade is a candidate for jobs with either NBC or Amazon when their new NBA contracts kick in for the 2025-2026 season.
According to a story filed by Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Wade will get strong consideration for an analyst position. He wrote Wade already has a relationship with NBC and he could be paired with Noah Eagle on the No. 2 team behind Mike Tirico, who expected to serve as the No. 1 play by play guy.
“We’ll sit down this fall and talk about talent in the pregame show, talk about talent on our play-by-play analyst positions,” NBC President Rick Cordella said to Deitsch. “We’ll need multiple because we have games on three nights a week.”
However, not all fans were enamored with Wade. There were plenty of basketball fans taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
Many fans made derogatory comments about Wade's description of his friend and former teammate LeBron James. There were also those who questioned Wade's use of pronouns to describe the players.
Wade admitted to Deitsch his naivety. He was very candid in describing his lack of knowledge of the job and of the business.
“When I got asked to do this, I looked at this as probably one of the biggest challenges in my 2024 calendar year,” Wade said. “… I decided to dive into it, understanding that it was going to be a lot of things that was going to be learned on the fly. … Being able to sit right next to Noah (Eagle) … I’ve definitely asked him a lot of questions about this world, stuff that I didn’t know."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.