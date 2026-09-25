There's no question there is a different kind of buzz surrounding the "new look" Miami Heat this upcoming NBA season. After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson, the Heat starting five is definitely not one to sleep on.

And, there's a different set of expectations on them as they form this new team, which is to be expected when a team adds someone as dominant as the "Greek Freak" to their roster.

Here's some bold Heat predictions for this 2026-2027 season:

The overall projection

Number one on the list - and this may be a bit of a slam dunk prediction: the Heat will be a top four team in the Eastern Conference. Yes, Philly has LeBron and Jaylen Brown. Yes, Toronto got Kawhi Leonard. And oh yes, there are the New York Knicks who are the reigning champs and will be vigurously looking to defend their title.

But the Heat are certainly there among those three teams given this new roster. Where they finish among the top 4? That's hard to say. Outside of the Knicks, all these teams will really have to learn to play together, which could take a little bit. But the Miami Heat will NOT be in the play-in tournament. They will win the Southeast Division and be one of the top four seeds in the East when the NBA Playoffs begin.

It's Bam's time

The next "bold" prediction: Bam's numbers will go up. It sounds crazy given he'll be sharing the floor with Giannis and Klay, but it comes down to this: Giannis is one of the most double teamed players in the league. He averages 36% over his career, which is the among the top. The difference between Giannis and most other guys who face two defenders when they touch the ball is that he doesn't try to score over two defenders.

Instead, he finds the open man. It's his M.O. and that open man will be Bam with easy shots in the paint. Bam may not have another 83 point game this season, but his numbers will go up overall compared to last season.

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) advances the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The son of a former star excels

Last, but certainly not least of our bold predictions for the Heat: Tim Hardaway will win sixth man of the year this year. He will be more effective coming off the bench in Miami and being surrounded by this roster than he was in Denver last year - where was nominated for the award.

Hardaway coming off the bench is always going to electrify a team's second unit. The way he spaces the floor, creates shots and scores with that pull-up three that's reminiscent of his dad's pull up shot cannot be argued against. And his numbers have proven it. But for Hardaway, suiting up for the team he grew up watching because his dad was the superstar leading the helm, will be a force that sends him playing lights out. He will demonstrate a form of play we have not seen from him.

And for anyone on an opposing team: that's not just a tall order of business; it's scary.