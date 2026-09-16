The Miami Heat have big hopes for the season after greatly improving the team this offseason. They have added a supreme talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then added one of the best shooters the world has ever seen in Klay Thompson. Then they added great rotation pieces in Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr. The Heat did this while keeping most of their important players from last seasons roster.

Because of these improvements the Heat have catapulted themselves back into contention and relevancy. With this improved team comes expectations and the possibility of failure though.

What would be considered a successful season for the Heat?

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectation for the Heat is that they will contend in the East, especially when the playoffs come around. When evaluating what a successful season is we do need to consider the expectations. Because of the current expectations on Miami, anything less than an ECF appearance is a failure.

Some might argue that they need to do more to be successful, and I agree when looking at the entirety of however long Antetokounmpo is on the roster. This is the first season though and because of this I did lower the bar from being in the Finals to the ECF.

Hear from others from OnSI.

Austin Dobbins

“The only way to define a season as a win/successful with the caliber of talent throughout the Miami Heat's organization is to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo with the hopes of returning to title contention and they need to be in the race right out of the gate. Miami added Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson which will help with their shooting needs, and leaps from players like Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson would be a large help. For an organization with the prestige of the Miami Heat, the only success is winning.”

Alex Golden

“When you acquire (arguably) the best player in the Eastern Conference the goal is to win a title and anything else will be considered a failure. At least that's how Giannis will view it. But realistically, while this Heat team is drastically better, I don't view them as the favorites in the East. There are still a few holes on the roster that need addressed, and it starts by finding an elite guard. At minimum, winning one playoff series would be a successful season for the Heat in my eyes, especially when you consider how deep the East is compared to the last few years. Unfortunately, acquiring Giannis and some shooters isn't enough to push this team from play-in to NBA Finals”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"In the three decades since the ownership and front office team led by the Arison family and Pat Riley aligned, there's been a pattern. The Heat get a star from somewhere else, then they build. Alonzo Mourning. Shaquille O'Neal. LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Jimmy Butler. Now it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Every time, there was immediate success, whether with win totals or NBA Finals appearances, or something close. But the title typically has come in year two (Shaq era and Big 3 era) after the second offseason allowed time for reinforcements. That is probably true again. The rest of the roster around Giannis is good, but maybe not great -- still missing a playmaker. Without that, in a strengthened Eastern Conference, a trip to the second round is the bar. But the Eastern Conference finals would be nice, and are very possible if all breaks right."