The NBA Draft is almost here; we are three days away, and the Miami Heat remain the most desperate team connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo. We could be days away from a potential blockbuster trade, and a deal framework seems to be in place for the Miami Heat. The Heat’s proposed package has been discussed for months, and recent reports suggest the Bucks are not fully satisfied with Miami’s current offer.

If the Heat want to finally get a deal done before draft night, they may need to add a few extra sweeteners.

Remove Draft Pick Protections

The Miami Heat need to come up with different ways to improve their current offer. One way they can do that is by removing protections on future draft picks.

Protected picks are valuable in the NBA, but they don't provide the same certainty as an unprotected draft pick. If the Bucks trade Giannis, they will be entering a rebuilding phase, and draft picks will become very valuable. An unprotected first-round pick could become valuable down the road. Milwaukee could view that as added value potential and could help move the negotiations forward.

Include The No. 41 Pick

Earlier reports have also indicated that the Bucks could be seeking a second-round pick in this year's draft. The Heat own the No. 41 overall selection in next week's draft.

Traditionally, second-round picks were not very valuable, but under today's NBA CBA,, they are. Every asset matters when teams are building a roster. Milwaukee reportedly wants multiple picks in this draft and could view an additional selection as another opportunity to add young talent to its roster.

If Miami surrenders the 41st pick, that would be a relatively small price to pay if it means acquiring one of the best players in the world.

Davion Mitchell Instead Of Nikola Jović

Another avenue the Heat can explore as a possible sweetener could be replacing Nikola Jovic with veteran guard Davion Mitchell. Teams may be hesitant to take on Jovic’s new contract extension, so Mitchell’s expiring deal may be more beneficial to the Bucks. Davion Mitchell is also a very good two-way guard, and he could also be a valuable rotation player during a Bucks rebuild.

Young Prospects Could Help

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Miami also has a pair of intriguing young players in Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakučionis. I’m sure the Bucks would like either or both of them as sweeteners.

If the Heat have been holding onto either prospect during negotiations, including one of them could give Milwaukee another reason to say yes.

Larsson has already shown he can contribute in a rotation and has been a glue guy for the Heat. Jakučionis offers long-term upside as a playmaking guard and someone who can provide spacing.

The Clock Is Ticking

The Heat have made it clear they are pursuing Giannis aggressively. The challenge is convincing Milwaukee that Miami's package is the best available.

Whether it's removing pick protections, adding the No. 41 selection, including Mitchell, or parting with one of their younger prospects, Miami still has a few cards left to play.

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