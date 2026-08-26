5 Most Important Things Klay Thompson Said at His Miami Heat Introduction

The Miami Heat officially introduced their newest player, Klay Thompson, on Tuesday. Klay is really happy with his decision and told the media he can’t wait for the season to start.

During his press conference, Thompson touched on everything from playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo to what he still has left to prove at this stage of his career.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Klay Thompson and Erik Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/Iz5r89g7Ty — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) August 25, 2026

1. Thompson Is Excited to Play Alongside Giannis

One of the biggest topics was around the Miami Heat’s other newest player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and how Thompson believes their games can complement each other.

“I mean Giannis is one of the best players of all time, two-time MVP obviously. He’s a special talent,” Thompson said. “I think we both can help each other. Not just him, but I think we can help the whole team.”

Thompson should benefit tremendously from the attention Antetokounmpo commands around the rim. Giannis will get doubled and even tripled teams almost every single game at times, and Klay will be a huge benefactor.

He also mentioned Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins as players who can help create quality looks for him. He is excited to reunite with Wiggins, with whom he won a championship in 2023 with the Golden State Warriors.

2. He Loves Miami's Versatility

Thompson also pointed toward the Heat's ability to play different styles and lineups. With Thompson, the Miami Heat have a deeper roster, and coach Erik Spoelstra will be able to come up with versatile, creative rotations.

“We’re all very versatile on both sides of the floor,” Thompson said.

That's one of the most intriguing parts of Miami's roster. Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Wiggins give Erik Spoelstra multiple high-level defenders with size and athleticism, while Thompson provides the shooting that should help open the floor around them.

“I can’t wait to get the whole squad together,” Thompson added.

3. He Still Has Something to Prove

Thompson isn't coming to Miami simply to ride out the final years of his career. Thompson was very upset he had to sit at home and miss the playoffs last year. He is still super competitive and is happy he has a chance to compete in the playoffs with the Heat.

When asked if proving he can still play at a high level motivates him, Thompson didn't hesitate.

“It’s a huge motivator,” he said. “Giannis has tasted winning before just like Bobby has, Wiggs, Bam has been there twice.”

That's exactly what Miami Heat fans should want to hear. The Heat aren't bringing Thompson in because of what he accomplished with Golden State. They need him to contribute right now on a team with championship expectations. Thompson and Hardaway Jr. are two solid additions for the Miami Heat, especially since they needed to surround Giannis with shooters.

4. Thompson Understands How Much Giannis Changes the Floor

Thompson has had the privilege of playing alongside some of the best players throughout his career, and he is excited to add Giannis Antetokounmpo to the list.

“I think Giannis will be the third MVP I’ll play with now, which is really cool,” Thompson said.

More importantly, Thompson understands what Antetokounmpo can do for him offensively. He praised Giannis' interior scoring and his ability to lead the break in transition, and that will help get Klay some wide-open looks. Defenses will have to make tough decisions every game:: if they help out and double Giannis,, the Heat will have open shooters, including Klay;; if they close out and stay on Klay,, Giannis has more spacing to get to the lane.

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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5. He's Taking His Opportunity in Miami Seriously

Perhaps the most important comment came when Thompson discussed his responsibility with his new team.

“I don’t take this role I have lightly,” he said.

Thompson already has four championships and has accomplished almost everything an NBA player could hope for. But his introduction didn't sound like someone satisfied with his résumé.

Miami is giving him an opportunity to play meaningful basketball alongside another championship-caliber core. Thompson is motivated to meet his teammates and for the season to start so he can show the NBA world that he is still a very good player.