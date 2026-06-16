Take it back to 2019.

There was a 29 year old star on the market, and many national heads believed it would make no sense for this guy to land in Miami to play for the Heat if he wanted to compete.

That guy was Jimmy Butler, and that team went to two Finals and three Eastern Conference Finals across the five year tenure.

Now it would appear that we could potentially be running that cycle back.

It's no secret that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat have been linked to one another for some time now, with this being the most serious chase considering he won't be staying in Milwaukee and the Bucks have a June 23rd deadline due to the NBA Draft.

Teams like the Boston Celtics are being named as this pursuit moves along, while most NBA reporters have the Heat remaining in the lead with their consistent offer of Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, pick 13 in this year's draft plus other draft compensation, as they look for a third team to enter the conversation.

One can question the specifics of a deal at this stage, no doubt. But the national media are beginning to push back on the on-court fit of this former MVP and NBA champion in Miami.

“Why are the Heat even on the list?… I just really don’t want him to go to Miami… They will have no chance to compete and I wanna see him play in big games.”



Nick Wright on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Heat trade 👀



(via @FTFonFS1) pic.twitter.com/6pqWocyvFn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2026

"Why are the Heat even on the list," Nick Wright said on First Things First today on Fox. "They will have no chance to compete and I want to see him play in big games."

Chris Broussard jumped in on this conversation and doubled down on this sentiment: “I just don’t understand why Giannis, with all due respect to the Heat, wants to go to Miami. It’s going to essentially be Milwaukee South."

It seems that only Stephen A. Smith is in favor of this move, and that's likely because he likes coming to "South Beach."

Any team trading for a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber is going to lose a lot of talent in that building simultaneously. A team like the Celtics, for instance, would probably be parting with two big contributors in Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

As for the Heat, yes they would be giving up a large chunk of their young core, but I would argue they're keeping more top-end talent than most other teams in the race.

No there won't be that big name like a Jayson Tatum next to him, but there is a guy that scored 83 points last year and remains one of the best defenders in the NBA, in Bam Adebayo.

Report: Giannis willing to extend with Celtics or Heat. @Chris_Broussard reacts:



“I just don’t understand why Giannis, with all due respect to the Heat, wants to go to Miami… It’s going to essentially be Milwaukee South... I just don’t get it for Giannis.” pic.twitter.com/vjnFXKOZHq — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 16, 2026

To add onto that, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins remaining in Miami is what eliminates this from being "Milwaukee South."

Oh, and going from a revolving door of head coaches to one of the most respected coaches in basketball in Erik Spoelstra should be a decent bump as well.

A weak Eastern Conference is staring across the desk at whatever general manager can close the deal to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in their organization.

And if that team ends up being Miami, with whispers beginning about heading to the 305 to essentially retire, it would put the Heat right back in the drivers seat in a situation they love to be in.

Doubted.