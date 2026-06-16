When Stephen A. Smith is the one who makes sense about Giannis and the Heat

Perhaps, after being singularly responsible for the New York Knicks winning their first championship in more than half a century, Stephen A. Smith has been blessed with some brand new superpowers.

Such as, well....

Clarity.

The bombastic host of First Take and all other loud things on ESPN somehow had the soundest opinion of the Miami Heat's never-ending -- but maybe soon final and fruitful -- pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the national media focuses on two rivals, the Heat and the Celtics, as the primary suitors now for Antetokounmpo, one week ahead of the Bucks's self-imposed trade deadline of the 2026 NBA Draft, Smith actually gave his endorsement to Miami.

“I want him in Miami. I want Giannis with the Heat… Giannis to Miami for me, I would love. I think it’s something the Heat organization desperately needs…. You want Bam with Giannis. You get that in Miami, that’s a huge, huge, upgrade. They’re back in the mix in the Eastern… pic.twitter.com/QaMKcd8Dzl — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 16, 2026

"I want him in Miami. I want Giannis with the Heat," Smith said. "Giannis to Miami for me, I would love. I think it’s something the Heat organization desperately needs…. You want Bam with Giannis. You get that in Miami, that’s a huge, huge, upgrade. They’re back in the mix in the Eastern Conference.”

Now, understand that Smith has a bias of sorts.

He speaks often of his love for South Beach, a place that few actual South Florida residents actually revere, but to each their own. So surely Smith wouldn't mind spending some playoff time in the tropical climate, rather than say Boston, if New York isn't is in the NBA Finals again this season. Plus, the Knicks-Heat rivalry would be a fun thing to restore.

Nor is he wrong that the Heat need something like this, following three years in mediocrity. Yes, the Heat reached the Finals themselves in 2023, but that came out of a play-in tournament spot. Jimmy Butler is gone, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal are longer gone, and Bam Adebayo --- 83 point game and WNBA MVP girlfriend aside -- doesn't move the ESPN needle.

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for space as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

But Smith also seems to know that the Heat contend when they get a superstar of Giannis's caliber, no matter the circumstances. This has been true across the decades and with vastly different Collective Bargaining Agreements, with many of the same people in the Heat front office, even if Pat Riley has taken a bit of a back seat over time.

From Alonzo Mourning to O'Neal to James and Chris Bosh to Butler, every time the Heat have brought in a top 25 player at the time, they have found a way to add surrounding pieces. In Mourning's case, the first time around, that didn't mean the NBA Finals, but that might have been different had Mourning not contracted kidney disease in 2000 just after Riley had supplemented him with Brian Grant, Eddie Jones and Anthony Mason. Even with Butler, while the Heat didn't reach their ultimate goal, they did make two NBA Finals in the first four years.

Kendrick Perkins apparently is not aware of such history.

The former low-scoring center -- who lost to the Heat with the Thunder in the 2012 Finals -- disputed Smith's take.

“Giannis better take his ass to Boston. That makes the most sense for everybody. Him going to Miami does absolutely nothing. It does not move the needle. Him and Bam Adebayo that is not singing championship to me.”



— @KendrickPerkins on Giannis to Miami https://t.co/S0xfREe2or pic.twitter.com/Atw9OccDxn — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 16, 2026

“Giannis better take his ass to Boston," Perkins said. "That makes the most sense for everybody. Him going to Miami does absolutely nothing. It does not move the needle. Him and Bam Adebayo that is not singing championship to me.”

Giannis can't really take himself anywhere. He's under contract -- though he does have some control by making it known he won't extend his contract in a place Milwaukee wants to send him. But it doesn't appear likely he would take that step relative to Miami or Boston.

Is Perkins correct that the Heat are not close to a championship?

Perhaps. Boston has Jayson Tatum and, even if needing to deal Jaylen Brown to get this done, might still have better supporting pieces.

But even if the Heat need to give up most of their young core, something they are trying to avoid doing, by possibly retaining Kasparas Jakucionis or Pelle Larsson or both, the Heat have a long track record of building quickly. And they have more vehicles this time than in some prior builds -- including the mid-level exception of roughly $15 million, to bring in one player or two. They also have the mid-level exception, and their minimum contracts may be attractive to free agents as make-good deals to chase a title. Plus, the Heat are positioned to retain two other starters, Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell.

Singing championship?

Maybe not.

But perhaps better positioned than Perkins, also a former Celtic, admits.