The Miami Heat announced that Norman Powell (calf), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip) will all be available to play in Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

For the Spurs, guard Stephon Castle (hip) is now available while guard Devin Vassell (hamstring) remains questionable to suit up.

Here's the rest of the injury report and ganme preview alongside rotation/matchup analysis.

ANALYSIS

With this news, the Heat will finally be fully healthy again. Expect Wiggins to re-enter the starting lineup with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson and Davion Mitchell.

Off the bench, the Heat will have Powell, Jaquez, Kel'el Ware, and one or both of Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.

For the Spurs, Castle will likely be re-entering their starting unit as well. What remains to be seen is whether rookie guard Dylan Harper starts or if coach Mitch Johnson goes with Julian Champagnie if Vassell ends up not playing.

In all likelihood, Adebayo will be matched up on Victor Wembanyama, Mitchell will be guarding Fox, Larsson will be defending Castle, Wiggins defending Barnes and Herro defending Champagnie or Vassell.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Available - Calf

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Knee

Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

SPURS

Stephon Castle: Available - Back

Devin Vassell: Questionable - Knee

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League/Two-Way

Emanuel Miller: Out - G League/Two-Way

David Jones Garcia: Out - Ankle, G League/Two-Way

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-33) and San Antonio Spurs (53-18) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, the Spurs recorded a win on October 30 in San Antonio. Miami swept the previous two series’ and has currently won five of the last six overall against the Spurs. The Heat are 30-46 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 21-17 in home games and 9-29 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the ninth seed in the East, one game ahead of the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, half a game behind the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, one game behind the sixth and seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers and 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The Spurs, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the second seed, three games behind the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and seven games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Peacock

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 1200 AM, 107.5 FM (San Antonio)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

SPURS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

C Victor Wembanyama

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-106), Spurs -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +148, Spurs -176

Total points scored: 243.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Houston Rockets: "We just have to stay with it. We've been talking about having a collective girt. We felt that we showed that grit throughout the course of that game, the ups and downs, through the highs and lows and made a couple big-time defensive plays down the stretch."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket