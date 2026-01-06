Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network North (Minnesota)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-16) and Minnesota Timberwolves (23-13) meet for the second and final regular season matchup after just facing off three days ago with Minnesota recording a, 125-115, win in Miami on January 3. The teams split the series, 1-1, last season with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 36-35 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season,

including 19-16 in home games and 17-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

TIMBERWOLVES

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: Heat +178, Timberwolves -194

Total points scored: N/A

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Probable - Groin

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Toe

Keshad Johnson: Probable - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

TIMBERWOLVES

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out - Foot

Joan Beringer: Out - G League

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “I think this was an important one for us to get because this wasn't a game where we put 140 on the board. Bam and Kel'el were just terrific and physical on the glass. The 14 rebounds from Bam, 13 from Kel'el. But also the offensive rebounds, I think Bam had four, Kel'el, I think, had three, Wiggs had five."

"Detroit's a good defensive team, you're not just going to always be able to get to what you want to, particularly in the half-court. I thought our transition game was very good, but in the half-court they make it tough, so sometimes you just need to get some of those possessions in the mud and we were able to get some second opportunities and it's a different way for us to impact the game."

