Powell, Herro, Smith & Quickley's status for Heat-Raptors: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (41-38) and Toronto Raptors (44-35) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the Raptors have won all three previous contests. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1.

The Heat are 65-46 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 39-19

in home games and 26-27 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, 1.5 games behind the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors, meanwhile, come into the game as the sixth seed in the East, half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks, half a game ahead of the Orlando Magic and a game ahead of the 76ers.

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Apr. 9, 7:00 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, TSN (Toronto)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), TSN Radio 1050 AM (Toronto)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G RJ Barrett

C Jakob Poeltl

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Probable - Groin

Dru Smith: Probable - Foot

Tyler Herro: Available - Foot

Norman Powell: Available - Conditioning

Nikola Jovic: Available - Ankle

Trevor Keels: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

RAPTORS

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Out - Illness

Chucky Hepburn: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Alijah Martin: Active - Two-Way

AJ Lawson: Active - Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-106), Raptors -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +142, Raptors -168

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "What we do against a team like Toronto, have to bring a lot more force, physicality, and then, offensively, we definitely have to be more intentional about how we get to our games so they don't flatten us out."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket