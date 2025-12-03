The Miami Heat travel to Dallas to play against the Mavericks for the second time this season. Miami won the first matchup 106-102 on 11/24/25. Tip off is at 8:30pm Eastern time.

Key Injuries for Heat:

Norman Powell (out), Pelle Larsson (game time decision), Terry Rozier (away from team)

Key Injuries for Mavericks:

Dereck Lively II (out), Kyrie Irving (out), Daniel Gafford (game time decision), PJ Washington (game time decision)

Tyler Herro: $13,800 Season Average: 38.83 points per game

Tyler Herro has been the Heat’s most consistent scorer since returning from injury. He consistently finds spots to score. Even in his first game of the season, which was against the Mavericks, he notched 24 points. The decision you have with Herro is if he is going to get the other stats to score fantasy points. Against the Mavericks previously, he was able to do enough to beat his season average scoring 41.4 fantasy points. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Bam Adebayo: $12,000 Season Average: 37.74 points per game

Bam Adebayo is coming off his best game of the year, and one of the best of his career. He also did it against a great defender in Ivica Zubac. Tonight, he will have to deal with Anthony Davis. In the past game against the Mavericks Adebayo finished with 32.7 fantasy points. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Norman Powell: OUT Season Average: 35.54 points per game

With Norman Powell being out today, it gives more opportunities to guys like Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. It might even be worth a look at Pelle Larsson ($3,200) if you need a super cheap player to put in lineups.

Andrew Wiggins: $8,000 Season Average: 32.46 points per game

As previously mentioned, Norman Powell is out of tonight’s game. I think this makes Andrew Wiggins the best value on the Heat tonight. Wiggins did not play in the earlier matchup, so there is no recent reference point. I expect Wiggins to have a field day on the defensive end and continue to generate smooth buckets in the flow of the offense. Prediction: over fantasy average.

Jaime Jaquez Jr: $4,800 Season Average: 31.39 points per game

Though I think Jaime Jaquez Jr. will get plenty of opportunities tonight, he still has yet to get close to his numbers that he had before Herro returned. With Powell out this could be his best chance, but in the earlier game against Dallas Jaquez Jr. put up a respectable 13/6/5 on the way to 24.7 fantasy points. He might be good value compared to his salary for lineups, but I am skeptical he will hit the 30s in fantasy points. Prediction: under fantasy average.

Kel’el Ware: $7,000 Season Average: 31.29 points per game

Kel’el Ware had a monster game against the Mavericks, scoring 47.6 fantasy points in their November matchup. This was his best fantasy production of the season. He amassed 20 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks. Ware could be in for a huge game if Gafford and Washington do not play. Prediction: over fantasy average.



Opponent to watch: Anthony Davis $16,200 Season Average: 44.26 points per game

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the league and is coming off a game in which he had 32 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal. That is good for 62.6 fantasy points. Davis is a type of player that can do that regularly. If Gafford and Washington do not suit up, then Davis could have another favorable fantasy day. Prediction: over fantasy average.

All values and scoring format are from FanDuel Fantasy Sports.

Scoring:

FGM: 2 points, 3PM: 1 point, Assist: 1.5 points, Rebounds: 1.2 points, Blocks: 3 points, Steals: 3 points, Turnovers: -1 point