Breaking down the Miami Heat's most likely play-in match-up, and their chances

It's that time of the year for the Miami Heat. That portion of the year that sits right inbetween a playoff run and a trip to Cancun, as the battle for the seven and eight seeds are nearing with a bid into that familiar play-in tournament.

It's a bunched up group in that region, as some different possibilities could break loose in the coming days. But the one likely piece of information is that Miami will probably be forced to win two road playoff games to break into that eight seed.

Let's take a look into some of these teams remaining schedules:

1. Orlando Magic (44-36): @ Chicago Bulls, @ Boston Celtics

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes the ball as he drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With two games remaining, the context of some of these games change up a bit. The Bulls aren't in a position to hunt out wins as they're only a 0.5 game back on the Milwaukee Bucks, as they want to position themselves better for the NBA draft lottery. Same goes for the Celtics in the last game of the year, as their primary players will likely sit out as they will lock up that 2 seed. The Magic finishing in the 7-8 bracket is likely.

2. Philadelphia 76ers (43-36): @ Houston Rockets, @ Indiana Pacers, Vs Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The swing game for the 76ers and their seeding takes place tonight against the Rockets. They finish the season with two winnable games against the Pacers and Bucks, but the likely way to jump the Magic is by beating a healthy Houston group on Thursday night. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Magic.

3. Charlotte Hornets (43-37): Vs Detroit Pistons, @ New York Knicks

Mar 17, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) moves the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Neither of the final two games for the Hornets will be easy. Yes, they're facing a Pistons team that has locked up the one seed in the Eastern Conference, but they've won a lot of games this year without some of their primary players. Plus they will prioritize getting their star Cade Cunningham back in a flow. Finishing the season against the Knicks who are battling it out with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed is a factor here too. Moral of the story: the team to watch is Charlotte.

That leaves the Miami Heat with two questions waiting to be answered: could they actually avoid two road play-in games and who would they actually prefer?

The Miami Heat hold the tiebreaker over the Hornets this season, meaning a home game against Charlotte isn't out of the question. If Miami finishes 3-0 and the Hornets finish 1-1, Miami can get the 9 seed. If Miami finishes 2-1 and the Hornets finish 0-2, they've got their home game as well.

But the follow up on that is if they would prefer the Hornets in this debate, and I believe they do.

Let's just eliminate the Orlando Magic from this discussion. An 0-5 record against them this season, and 0-7 if we expand it to preseason.

Just one of those match-ups that Miami can't overcome, as they struggle with positional and general size, leading to even larger scoring droughts.

If they could choose, the 76ers would probably be their first choice in terms of a match-up. A big man to attack in that drop coverage as Joel Embiid's stamina can be exploited, plus some shooters (or non-shooters) on the outside Miami feels comfortable helping off.

But the Sixers have the tiebreaker over the Hornets.

The key to my evaluation of good or bad match-ups is all about the offense. It may sound crazy for an organization that prides themselves on defense and has seen major drop-off on that end of the floor, going from a top 4 defense to outside the top 10 in a matter of weeks.

But when the Heat get jammed by bigger defensive fronts, they fall over like a bunch of dominoes. It all stems from their confidence on the offensive side of the floor, and the Hornets are a team Miami won't get too jammed up against on that end.

144 points, 126 points, 128 points, 106 points. That's the scoring marks for the Heat this season against that Charlotte defense.

The issue is that the Hornets' up-tempo and exciting offense can run you out the gym, especially if they catch a rhythm from three with the volume they shoot them at.

But the Miami Heat would rather play the numbers game. Avoid the Magic at all costs, and see if the offense finds enough juice in a two game sample size.

(Or if you want another real observation, keep an eye out for the opposite scenario with a chance to fall into the draft lottery this off-season.)