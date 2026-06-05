Does the Miami Heat have a good enough package to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo? I believe it’s good enough as long as Giannis wants to join the Miami Heat and tells the Bucks front office that they are one of the few teams with which he would sign an extension. I’m not the only one who thinks the Heat could offer a solid package. According to Milwaukee Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski, he believes the Heat have the best Giannis package.

Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski believe the Heat have the best Giannis package:



“The Heat thing is real. The Heat offer is real…. I think there’s a little haggling if you will over who else. Is it Pelle Larsson, is It Kasparas Jakucionis? — I think it’s a player and pick heavy… pic.twitter.com/2J2zz2lDT2 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 4, 2026

Owczarski recently appeared on the Point Forward Podcast and discussed the Giannis trade rumors. Owczarski said the Heat's offer is very real and may ultimately be the strongest package available if the Bucks decide to move their franchise cornerstone.

"The Heat thing is real. The Heat offer is real," Owczarski said. "To me, that's like the best package."

“I think there’s a little haggling, if you will, over who else. Is it Pelle Larsson, or is it Kasparas Jakucionis? I think it’s a player and pick-heavy thing. The Bucks have indicated that if you want to trade for Giannis, they’re going to take everything. Picks and players. This checks that box…. To me, that’s like the best package.”

Why Miami's Offer Stands Out

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

I think it’s interesting that he views Miami as a serious contender to acquire Giannis. Even though other teams could offer more draft picks than the Heat, or they could offer the best individual player, the Heat have the most balanced package out there. Owczarski pointed to Miami's ability to offer both premium young players and future draft capital. That's a combination not every team can match.

The Bucks aren't looking for a half-measure if they trade arguably the greatest player in franchise history. Owczarski noted Milwaukee's stance is simple: if a team wants Giannis, they'll have to give up everything.

This is what makes the Heat’s offer appealing: Milwaukee could get several young pieces plus three first-round draft picks. The Bucks reportedly are also looking for a second-round pick as well. The Miami Heat have a second-round pick they can offer as a sweetener in the deal.

The Waiting Game Continues

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded, it will most certainly happen before the NBA Draft. It feels that the Bucks have reached a point where a trade is inevitable, and a lot of folks think the Miami Heat are overwhelming favorites. Miami appears to be in a good spot and is positioned to make an offer that few teams can realistically match.