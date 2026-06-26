Can Pelle Larsson still make a big impact after the Giannis trade?

Pelle Larsson has quickly become a fan favorite for his ability to impact a game in numerous ways. He also earned the trust of the team and fans by being one of the most reliable players on the team last season. No matter who Larsson was on the court with he always seemed to morph his game to fit whatever role was needed from him.

Not only did he consistently play well, but the team was noticeably better when he was on the court. Larsson was the perfect connector helping the offense and defense run smoothly. When a player like Larsson knows his role and excels at it, then the impact can be massive. Do not underestimate the impact of role players in the NBA.

After the Miami Heat have pulled off the blockbuster trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo some fans have been wondering if Larsson could be as effective due to the fit. There are some things to think about.

Larsson is an excellent role player, like I mentioned earlier, and I suspect he will find a way to have a positive impact no matter who he is on the court with. The question is how he will make the impact not if he will.

Larsson’s biggest flaw

If you are looking to find a weakness in Larsson’s game, then it is certainly his 3 point shooting. Though I believe he has good mechanics, he struggles from deep. Making just 32.3% on 2.7 attempts a game last season. This is the cause of concern for his fit when sharing the court with Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo.

It has been reported by numerous people now that the Heat are looking to add shooting depth. This would help the team and Larsson as an individual. If Miami is able to land more shooting in the offseason, then the concerns of Larsson’s shooting diminish and is not near as important.

Larsson will still have his grit

Now that we got the concern out of the way, I could talk for a long time on how he will help. For the sake of time I will focus on what I think are the most important ways.

My absolute favorite thing about Larsson is how he is always doing what I call the “dirty work.” This is a lost art in today’s NBA. If there is a loose ball Larsson will be the first one there, if there is a rebound you have to scrap for then he will also put his body on the line. Mismatched on defense? Larsson will battle and still make it difficult. He is a workhorse and his effort is his biggest strength. He never stops moving, never settles, and is a constant pest. None of this will change with the addition of Antetokounmpo, if anything Larsson playing this style will take more off the plate of the Heat’s newest star.

Pace and playing in space.

I have a theory that players from countries that play a lot of soccer or players that play soccer when they are younger understand how to play in space better. I am not talking about creating space, but they understand how to occupy space and use it to their advantage. Larsson excels at this. He plays the space in the offense. It is not just occupying the space but knowing when to vacate it, which is important considering how Antetokounmpo plays.

Third his pace is a perfect pair for Antetokounmpo who thrives in fastbreaks. Larsson was often the reason the Heat were able to get out running and converting on fastbreaks. He understands how to move without the ball and what to do when he gets the ball. He makes decisive decisions and does not slow down the break. This is something Antetokounmpo will greatly appreciate. I suspect Larsson will rack up the assist on the break and make Antetokounmpo’s life easy in transition.

No matter the role that Larsson ultimately ends up in, there should be little doubts in what his impact will be.