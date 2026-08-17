If somehow you are a Miami Heat fan and not counting down the days till the NBA season starts, then you will be now. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks determined to get back to his winning ways. After winning his first and only title in 2021, the playoffs have been a disappointing time for him. With a fresh start in Miami, Antetokounmpo is looking to put those early exits to rest.

Newly acquired superstar Antetokounmpo has fans getting more excited after a recent video shows him completing sentences with words that are music to fans ears.

“This season I will dominate… I want to prove that I’m one of the best players in the NBA…. To the fans I want to say, we’re bringing back the HEAT.”



Giannis. GOOSIES



(via IG NBA Europe) pic.twitter.com/382x1kaQk2 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) August 14, 2026

“This season I will dominate…. I want to prove that I am one of the best players in the NBA”

Coming into the new season with the expectation to dominate is something many great players expect. The difference for Antetokounmpo is, he is saying it as if he has not been dominating for the past decade.

There is something beautiful and comical to Antetokounmpo’s words. The reality is there is nothing else he needs to do to prove his greatness or how much he can dominate. Anyone that has watched him play knows that he is one of the best players in the league. That is why these words actually hold weight in my eyes.

If Antetokounmpo can perform how he has and still believes he has things to prove, then that means his fire is still there and he is motivated to be the best version of himself. There is no complacency, he is looking to put the NBA on notice from the first tip to the last.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We are bringing back the Heat …. My new season mindset is winning”

Boy oh boy, hard to not hear these words and want to run through a brick wall if you are a fan of the Miami Heat. Even as a general NBA fan it should be exciting to see that Antetokounmpo has every intention of being the best he can be.

Bringing back the Heat might sound odd to fans of other teams, but every Heat Nation member knows exactly what he is saying. The past few years have not been Heat basketball, they lost their identity. That looks to be coming back, and it is starting with Antetokounmpo.

What is Heat basketball? That is winning above all else. Being the best you can possibly be and making no excuses. Being physical and not shying away from adversity then using the adversity to make you stronger. Those things have been lacking, but it looks like they will be coming back with Antetokounmpo at the helm.