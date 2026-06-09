Can the Heat give too much to land Giannis Antetokounmpo?

As always, Heat fans are in an argument. This time, well like every other time, is about a potential trade package. The Heat find themselves at the center of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussion and fans are divided. Some are excited about the possibility of adding such a great talent, but others are worried about the amount of assets it would take to get someone of Antetokounmpo’s magnitude.

Honestly, I cannot believe this is a talking point. Some fans are trying to pinch pennies when adding one of the greatest players of this generation who is still playing incredible basketball.

Yes, I understand his age and injury history, but Antetokounmpo is a top 3 player in the world right now. He is simply unstoppable when he is on the court. He is one of the few guys in the league that you feel will give you a shot at a title every year.

People will point to there not being much left over after a trade saying it could be a similar scenario to what Antetokounmpo experienced in Milwaukee. To that point I say, the Heat would be well positioned to build a roster around Antetokounmpo. Yes, it would take a lot of assets and players that they currently count on, but this is the type of player you unload the clip for. The Heat has saved assets for years for this exact scenario. They can not get gun-shy. Get Antetokounmpo and figure the rest out.

See other Heat OnSI writers opinion:

Greg Sylvander

“As long as Bam Adebayo is on the roster post any Giannis acquisition, there is no such thing as giving up too much by my view. However, I think people are going to be quite surprised by the cast that the Heat is going to be able to piece together after the dust settles. I have seen some of the most tenured Heat fans & analysts, some whose opinions I respect the very most, overthink this pursuit in dramatic fashion. Get Giannis to go with Bam & Spo. Figure out the rest later. Period.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

“What is too much for someone who placed in the top seven in MVP voting for nine straight seasons -- and then had his most efficient offensive season (by the analytics) but missed awards because he played only 36 games? The answer is that there's no such thing. While it obviously makes sense for the Miami Heat to try to retain as much as possible from their recent successful drafts, there shouldn't be too much worry if just about everything goes. The Heat have built around two stars before, and they have more vehicles to use than they did in 2004 or even in 2010 (though they had three stars that time). The draft cupboard will be empty for a while, but Miami can use the MLE, trade exceptions, minimums (on players who want to play with Giannis and Bam Adebayo in a place with no state tax and good weather) and more. Plus, the Heat's development program will produce at least one, and maybe two, back end rotation players. So yes, play chicken with Milwaukee for a bit. But ultimately, it's time for the Heat to eat. Trade what it takes. Then build back up.”