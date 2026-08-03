The Miami Heat won 2 of their three Championships in back to back seasons. Something that wouldn't have been possible without the Big-Three. A team that changed the landscape of the NBA forever, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Chris Bosh reflected on his time in Miami in a recent interview with HoopsHype.

Bosh was asked about his favorite moment from this glorious era of Miami Heat basketball and he had this say.

"Winning those championships, baby. [Laughs] That is what it is all about. You know, of course, it is always the bus rides, the camaraderie, the locker rooms, hanging out, stuff like that. But when you are around a team for so long, preparation, going through so much with guys, it is a really, really special time. So those championship runs, always in my heart. Chris Bosh

And there was a reason that the Heat went to four straight Championships (winning two), they were a team. They were a unit, a family, and they had one cohesive goal, win. Bosh expanded upon this truth when asked about when the switch turned on for the Heat.

"Man, I mean, no one specific meeting. I mean, we had so many of them, it felt like. But my favorite times were probably having the dinners when it was just us, the team. Whether it was a celebration or trying to get through a struggle, we would always connect. We would always have dinner and put our minds together to try to figure something out." Chris Bosh

Bosh was an All-Star in all six seasons with the Miami Heat and he averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds to follow the strong start he made in Toronto. Bosh had his number retired by the Miami Heat, and is a member of the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

Without Bosh, the Heat would likely have never hoisted those titles, and if health didn't go against Bosh, it is not crazy to believe that the Miami Heat could have won another Championship, especially when you consider the state of basketball in that 2015/16 season.

The reflection from Bosh on his career is awesome to hear, especially after his health scare earlier this year, and he reminded everyone to live their lives.

"But don’t wait. Don’t wait to take action. You might be wanting to get a promotion. You might want to try out for the team. You might want to go on that vacation. It might be so many different things that people want to do that we want to do that we never do."

The big three era Miami Heat didn't wait, and they put all their eggs in a basket to reach their goals, and Chris Bosh lived that.