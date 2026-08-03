Bam Adebayo is most known around the NBA for his defensive prowess. He is one of the best defenders in the league and also one of the most versatile. This is clear to anyone that has watched a single Heat game since he has been on the Miami Heat.

His drawback has often been the offensive side of the ball where he came into the league limited but has steadily improved. This was no more clear than last season when he exploded for an outrageous 83 points against the Washington Wizards.

The addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo could alter how Adebayo is used in the Heat offense. It is hard to envision a world where the addition of Antetokounmpo would hurt Adebayo offensively. The defense will have to give so much attention to Antetokounmpo that there should be clean looks for the rest of the team.

Adebayo excels as a screener and will produce points with anyone he is teamed up with in the two-man game. Having Antetokounmpo be the ball handler and Adebayo setting the screens would be a lethal duo that is obvious to many.

I think Adebayo could also be used as the ball handler with Antetokounmpo at times and when they do not share the court. He is an excellent passer and does not always get to show his ability. Him passing to a cutting Antetokounmpo could be lethal.

I think back to the playoffs a few seasons ago when Adebayo and Jimmy Butler combined to dominate stretches of games by playing off each other. Adebayo would frequently get the ball at the top of the key, Butler would then seal his man off on the block or cut through the pant. Butler receives a picture-perfect pass from Adebayo to get an easy 2 points.

That simple playbook literally turned whole series around, imagine it with Antetokounmpo. The Heat should lean into the passing ability of Adebayo and use it to help make Antetokounmpo’s life easier.

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hear from other OnSI contributors

Amir Motameni

“Bam Adebayo's offensive role should be as Miami's second scoring option and offensive connector. Giannis will be the Heat’s clear-cut number 1 option on offense, and he will command all the attention and eyeballs. This will create cleaner looks for Bam and will help open up his game. I can’t wait to see both Giannis and Bam in the pick-and-roll and especially watching Bam as a short-roll option. I want to see Bam engaged in high-low actions with Giannis. Bam should be more aggressive when Giannis is off the floor so he can have more room to operate in the paint. If Bam can average around 19-21 points, that would be huge for the Heat.”

Alex Golden

“Bam is one of the best pick and roll big men in the game and he should be the primary screener for Giannis as the ball handler. This will force slower centers to switch onto Giannis allowing him to use his speed and strength to blow by them score at the rim. If a team adjusts their defense to play off their man to help on Giannis driving straight to the rim, he can then spray it out to open shooters like Wiggins, Hardaway Jr. and potentially Klay. Miami could also use Bam in dribble handoff situations, working as the offensive hub in the high-post. This has proven to work in years past and despite not having a great scoring guard on the team, his elite play as the hub of the offense will make life easier for these guards to score.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"For all the concerns about the offensive fit of Bam Adebayo with Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's been something entirely overlooked. Adebayo was a clunkier fit with Jimmy Butler, playing and personality wise -- and all they did was reach two NBA Finals together. Butler almost never passed to Adebayo; Giannis will be more willing and is better at it, with his passing skills arguably the most underrated part of his game. Adebayo will be the beneficiary of some of the extra bodies that Antetokounmpo will see, as there will be plenty of opportunities to flare to the corners, where Adebayo became fairly proficient from three-point range last season. The key is not to settle for that. Adebayo can't get away from his dribble-drive game, even if Giannis is sometimes in the paint, and still needs to find his midrange spots. But the issues are overstated. He won't score 83 every night, or even over the average three nights, but you can bet on some 25-plus games so long as he remains aggressive."