The Miami Heat swung and missed on the LeBron James sweepstakes and their path to winning the Eastern Conference got even harder as he goes to the 76ers. With LeBron being off the table, the Miami Heat are once in game in need of a playmaker, something team president Pat Riley had mentioned as a need for the team, but I am here to say they could have one on the roster.

If you watch the Miami Heat you most certainly know Davion Mitchell, and if you watch the NBA, you have heard of him for his defensive prowess, as he has been given the nickname "Off-Night". But what many who don't follow the team closely may know, is he is a grinder, he is a dawg, and he is going to do whatever it takes to get better.

This offseason has been proof of just that as Davion Mitchell posted a video of him hiking in the mountains of Switzerland with a basketball --as he always carries-- rocking his jersey, just a few days after posting his workout with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece.

Davion Mitchell is hiking in Switzerland in full uniform carrying a ball 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/q93PLgKdMt — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 24, 2026

Davion Mitchell had a career year in Miami posting 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game all while posting a positive net on/off both offensively and defensively for the Heat.

So Why is His Growth So Important?

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) arrives before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take a look at the first play in this clip:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davion Mitchell in the gym together in Greece



This duo is about to be SCARY. 🔥🔥



(h/t @TheHeatCentral)



pic.twitter.com/uOSRVkDmQF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2026

The gravity that Giannis Antetokounmpo will garner will create open looks for everyone on the Miami Heat, and their ability to knock down these looks will be crucial, especially Davion who will share the floor with Antetokounmpo most of the time. Mitchell shot 39.5% from three last season on 3.3 attempts, and the attempts will likely go up, and his efficiency needs to be around the same. Furthermore, Davion Mitchell shot 38.4% on catch and shoot threes making 1 per contest, that number will also likely increase. His volume will go up, and the hope is that his hard work can too.

Next is his playmaking which will only improve should he become more of a threat to score. Last year Mitchell assisted on 28.36% of the field goals made by his teammates while he was on the floor, that ranked in the 91st percentile in the entire NBA. He created 25.5 points per game last season and is not only a great ball handler, but a sure fired one as he only turned the ball over 1.5 times per game. His high assist rate --even on low usage-- and three-point percent can only be built upon, and he will only get better playing alongside Giannis.

Where Can He Improve?

Mar 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Free Throw Line

Mithcell can't leave free points on the floor. While he only attempted 1 free throw per game last season, he is a career 68.7% from the line. His ability to get to the line, and then turn the free ones into points, will be huge.

Finishing

Davion Mitchell has been solid at the rim, and has blown by defenders on numerous occasions, but his ability to finish at the rim has declined since joining the Miami Heat, shooting 59.2 and 64 percent in his one and a half seasons here. Being a better finisher will not only open up Miami's offense and give him more abilities to create plays, but it will also help him get to the line.

Corner Threes

While it's another low volume area, it's another opportunity for growth. Mitchell shot 23.8% (5/21) and 26.1% (6/23) from the corners and it is an area on the NBA court that often gets left open, capitalizing on the corners is just another way for Mitchell to have more of an impact.

Davion Mitchell is a grinder, and he embodies Heat Culture perfectly, now it's time for him to take that next step. His hard work, matched with his situation in Miami shall be payoff, and he will be a huge player for the Miami Heat this season.