Could Donovan Mitchell Become Miami’s Backup Plan if they Miss out on Giannis?

We all know that the Miami Heat will aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, and while all of the attention is on that, another all-star could potentially be a great fallback option.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Heat are viewed as a “perfect landing spot” for Mitchell if he were to ever become available.

Yahoo Sports thinks the Miami Heat are a perfect landing spot for Donovan Mitchell:



“Miami will do anything for anyone resembling a superstar. He is someone you can expect to put up big points and make the All Star game. Mitchell is a legitimate top 10-15 player in the sport… pic.twitter.com/WmbNgj44t5 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 26, 2026

Yahoo Sports wrote:

“Miami will do anything for anyone resembling a superstar. He is someone you can expect to put up big points and make the All-Star game. Mitchell is a legitimate top 10-15 player in the sport today.”

“The Heat would try to pair Mitchell and Adebayo as the team’s superstar nucleus, then build out from there. Likely needed to trade most of their draft capital to get the Cavs Ace.”

The Miami Heat finished as the 10th seed in back-to-back seasons, and they are desperately trying to compete and contend once again. In order to avoid the Play-in Tournament for the fifth consecutive year, they need to add another All-Star to their roster. Pat Riley is never afraid to make big moves; he is expected to heavily pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. The problem is that the competition for Giannis could become overwhelming.

If Miami misses out on Giannis, they need to pivot quickly toward another superstar-level player. Donovan Mitchell could be that guy and, in all honesty, could be a safer bet and a better fit.

Miami Desperately Needs Another Star

The problem for the Heat is, as of right now, Mitchell has not requested a trade, and there is no indication that the Cleveland Cavaliers are actively shopping him.

However, the Cavaliers were just embarrassed and swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. This was another season in which the Cavaliers failed to reach the NBA Finals with Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers are very likely to make some changes this offseason. They have a very expensive roster between Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen. They don’t have the flexibility to make significant changes or improvements, so they may have to get rid of one of their star players. That naturally raises questions about Mitchell’s long-term future.

Donovan Mitchell’s Heat Fit Makes Sense

Pairing Donovan Mitchell with Bam Adebayo would be a great fit. The two are very close friends and have expressed a desire to play together. The Heat desperately need to add a reliable elite scorer and playmaker, and Mitchell checks all the boxes. Mitchell is one of the league’s best offensive guards and has proven he can average close to 30 points per game while thriving in big moments.

What Could a Trade Package Look Like?

If Mitchell were to ever become available, the Heat would likely need to build a package around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and multiple first-round picks.

One possible framework could look something like:

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Two first-round picks

The Cavaliers could demand even more depending on the market, especially because Mitchell is still viewed as a top-15 player in the NBA. Miami may also need to include additional young talent or pick swaps to seriously compete with other offers.