MIAMI -- He called it Pain Camp, the offseason activities that he helped organize for the newly-formed Miami Heat, which included competitive runs on California courts. But the term could have applied to Davion Mitchell's entire offseason, an offseason in which he seemed to travel the world with his Heat jersey and basketball, trying to find every possible way to push himself up the point guard charts.

The player they call "Off Night" didn't take many hours off.

Now after the pain has come the payoff.

Mitchell is off to a startlingly strong start, averaging 16.1 points and 9.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field overall, including 40 percent from three-point range. He is leading the resurgent Heat in minutes, and he even dunked Monday against Houston -- his first slam in a Heat jersey and just the fifth of his career, with room to spare.

DAVION MITCHELL STEAL AND SLAM TO END THE QUARTER pic.twitter.com/iXmaH0th1n — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 17, 2026

This comes after Mitchell posted promises on social media this summer, including one with "MIP" for "Most Improved Player" scribbled in the sand. Still, not everyone has been convinced that he's the right guy at the throttle for Miami. Monday, prior to the Houston game -- in which Mitchell would become just the third Heat player to record 10 or more assists and four or more steals with no turnovers in a game -- Mitchell was discussed on The Hoop Collective on ESPN, with reporter/analyst Tim MacMahon in skeptical terms.

“Davion Mitchell is playing as well as they possibly could hope," MacMahon said. "Talking to people around the league about the Heat, the perception is Davion Mitchell is not a starting caliber point guard. He’s a very high quality backup but they got a real need to add another big time playmaker.”

Well, it seems that Mitchell heard that. He tends to be cognizant of the noise. When he appeared on my podcast, Five on the Floor, on Heat Media Day in late September, he called out The Ringer's Bill Simmons for clickbaiting when Simmons asked whom the Heat had to defend. (In fairness, the Heat defense, even with Mitchell, hasn't rounded into shape until recently).

So perhaps Mitchell heard what MacMahon said.

Because he posted this on Tuesday morning:

"Dear Haters, I Have So Much More For You To Be Mad At. Just Wait."

Davion Mitchell 15 minutes ago on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/tDLigfkcVF — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) November 17, 2026

Mitchell has plenty to motivate him, and not just because he's in the last season of his contract, and could be in line for a pay raise. He was a first-round pick, but he struggled so much offensively with Sacramento -- in his rookie season, his offensive metrics were worst in the league -- that the Kings gave up on him. (Though with Sacramento's recent history of botching player development, that may be more on the Kings than him). Then Toronto, after giving him a role, decided to move on, which is how Mitchell landed in Miami as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

The Heat have shown him more trust and respect, even to the point of wanting him to take more of a leadership role. But many on the outside still don't seem to believe. Do the Heat need another playmaker? Perhaps. But moreso to play with Mitchell than to replace him. And the insertion of rookie Ryan Conwell Jr. into the rotation, to share 10-20 minutes with Mitchell per night, is filling some of the void for now, because the two have comfortable chemistry.

So what's in store?

We'll see.

Even with his high assist totals, he can still improve as a passer, and he was overhelping a bit on defense to start the season. He can also shoot a bit more. It's encouraging that he's at the same 40 percent from three-point as last season -- even while already increasing his attempts from 3.3 to 5.7 per outing.

And there are some believers.

Former point guard Jeff Teague, now a podcast host, has been wishy-washy about the Heat's prospects -- it seems to depend on the day -- but he's been bullish on Mitchell and Conwell.

Jeff Teague says he is ROLLING with Davion Mitchell as the Heat’s starting PG the rest of season:



“People talking about ‘The Heat need a PG’ and I’m damn near rolling with Davion Mitchell, man. I’m rolling with him as one of the most improved players in the league.” pic.twitter.com/Wg28qVKB0p — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 17, 2026

"“People talking about ‘The Heat need a PG’ and I’m damn near rolling with Davion Mitchell, man," Teague said. "I’m rolling with him as one of the most improved players in the league.”

Just wait, the man says.

Apparently there's more.