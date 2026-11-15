The Heat do not need an upgrade at this position

The Miami Heat’s playmaking was supposed to be their biggest concern, yet they are second in assists and assist percentage. A big reason they have not suffered in this department, even amid the slow start, is because Davion Mitchell has blossomed into arguably the league’s Most Improved Player, and he has been a big piece in why the team has recovered, winning seven of their last nine.

Kyrie Irving’s scoring prowess has been impressive, especially after coming off an ACL tear, but it would be unreasonable to say it’s much more valuable than what Mitchell is doing in Miami since he doesn’t create as much for his teammates.

Additionally, NBA insider Zach Lowe said recently that Jamal Murray could be traded if the Denver Nuggets don't move into contention, yet the Heat are possibly turning a corner (now 7-4), and Mitchell’s latest should give pause to ideas about upgrading the position.

Aside, even if Murray became available, he has been the Nuggets' best player this season, so it would take an arm and a leg because he is as beloved in Denver as Bam Adebayo is in Miami. Take it from the Miami correspondent who lives in Denver. Murray it’s as close as it gets to a folk hero in these parts and his value has never been higher, so the asking price might start at Adebayo and Mitchell to replace Aaron Gordon and keep playmaking, if Miami wanted him. It wouldn’t be practical.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) warms up against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would seem greedy if the team looked at Mitchell’s production, saying it’s not good enough. He is the league leader in assists (9.2), plus is scoring 16.9 points on a career-high 58.9 effective field goal percentage, and he guards the ball like his life depends on it. Lots of top-level coaches would find a way to make that work for the team’s third-best player, and there is no doubt Erik Spoelstra can as well.

The big problem so far is the defense not being up to Heat standards. Getting rid of Mitchell when this is the concern would be like tossing your life vest to someone else while the ship is taking on water. The stakes have been high for the Heat since the moment the deal was done bringing in Giannis Antetokounmpo. In that time, I’ve learned that Mitchell is the real deal: a winning player who is not satisfied with his position and wants more for himself.

In Strong Historical Company

Keep in mind that the list of Heat point guards who have contributed at Mitchell's level or greater is not very long. There is not one player in the team’s top 10 in assists who has ever logged nine dimes per game, and the four highest assist averages belong to Tim Hardaway (8.6), Sherman Douglas (8.5), Dwyane Wade (7.5) and Kyle Lowry (7.5).

Nobody is saying that Mitchell is better than Irving or Murray, but dealing him for any of them, if possible, wouldn’t have the desired impact because the Heat would be losing important things they are not as good at. Particularly, the screen navigation and effectiveness helping off the ball.

Mitchell is a winning player and this is not a mirage.