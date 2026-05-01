The Denver Nuggets are in a tricky situation because their finances are not the most flexible, which means they could lose Peyton Watson. If they were smart, they’d move the Rocky Mountains to keep him.

He wasn’t available for the playoffs because of a hamstring injury, yet he emerged as a fine two-way player this season, and was Denver’s fourth-best when counting a healthy Aaron Gordon.

Watson is just the type of guy that should interest the Miami Heat since he’s highly athletic, long, has the heart for defense, and is blossoming on the attack. Notably, he improved his 3-point marksmanship by 5.8 percent (41.1). Some might question if he could do that without a hub like Nikola Jokić generating so many clean looks, but schemes are designed to overload the lane. A competent motion offense should get him plenty of open shots off the catch.

Unfortunately for the Heat, it might require a little bit of convincing for him to take less than the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($15.05 million) annually. Still, they could have Pat Riley do the old show him the rings trick.

Consider how Christian Braun will make $21.5 million next season, and wasn’t a shot creator nor a high-level 3-and-D player in the postseason for the Nuggets. Watson has superior ball handling on top of being a far better player at this time.

The playoffs are the best spotlight for what a team needs, and as the Heat sit on the outside, they need another two-way guy next to Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell. Having Watson would give them a physically stronger point-of-attack defender, which would be more suited to contain the big ball handlers like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson. The way Watson moves his feet quickly would give Bam Adebayo the extra, pivotal split second to get to his spot in the back line.

The committee must be watching, thinking amongst themselves how they need someone as close to the mold of Jaden McDaniels as possible. He’s the guy who put Jamal Murray in Davy Jones‘ locker and scored nearly 18 points per game in round one.

Perhaps Florida being a tax haven, and the Heat having a real avenue to making him the star could be attractive. Keep in mind that Adebayo works best when he is the second or third offensive threat. The team’s run-and-stun offense would also fit him well, giving him opportunities to showcase his athleticism.

One might question anyone’s desire to win if they are leaving the mighty Jokić, but reaching the top level requires stepping out of the comfort zone. Watson is not a savior, but he is a winning player, so the pursuit is worth it for the Heat.