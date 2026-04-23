The Miami Heat need more size on this roster, and this offseason, they have to prioritize the frontcourt in free agency. One of the biggest tools they have is the mid-level exception, which should be around $15 million, and they need to use it wisely. This team clearly needs more size, more shooting, and better rebounding, and one player that checks all of those boxes is Rui Hachimura from the Los Angeles Lakers. Hachimura would bring a level of reliability and efficiency that Miami desperately needs.

Elite Efficiency and Floor Spacing

Rui Hachimura has developed into one of the most efficient forwards in the NBA. He consistently shoots over 50% from the field and has turned himself into a high-level three-point shooter. This past season, he shot around 44% from three, which is elite for a power forward. For a Miami team that ranked middle of the pack in three-point attempts and makes, adding a player like Rui would be a huge boost to their spacing and overall offensive efficiency.

A True Three-Level Scorer

What really stands out about Hachimura is his versatility. He’s a true three-level scorer; he can knock down midrange shots, stretch the floor from deep, and finish strong at the rim. Miami has lacked that kind of flexibility in the frontcourt. Adding a player with that skillset would give Bam Adebayo much-needed support and open up the offense in ways we haven’t consistently seen. If you can get reliable three-point shooting from the power forward position, that’s a game-changer for this team.

Proven Playoff Performer

Another big factor here is his playoff production. Hachimura has shown that he can step up in high-pressure moments. He owns one of the best three-point percentages in NBA playoff history among players with real volume, which tells you he’s not afraid of the moment. For a franchise like Miami that prides itself on postseason success, that matters. They need players who can perform when the lights are brightest, and Rui has proven he can do that.

Growth Within a Winning System

Since joining Los Angeles, Hachimura has evolved as a player. He’s no longer just an isolation scorer; he’s become a more effective off-ball player and a more engaged defender. That’s exactly the type of growth you want to see, especially for a team like Miami that demands discipline, effort, and buy-in. His skill set and development fit perfectly with the Heat culture.

Solving Miami’s Biggest Weaknesses

At the end of the day, this move makes sense because it directly addresses two of Miami’s biggest weaknesses: size and shooting. At 6’8” with strength and length, Hachimura gives the Heat another legitimate frontcourt option alongside Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, while also providing the spacing they need to open up the offense. If Miami is serious about retooling and getting back into contention, targeting a player like Rui Hachimura is a smart, realistic move that could make a real impact.



