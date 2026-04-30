One can easily picture Miami Heat president Pat Riley telling his vice president/general manager Andy Elisburg to grab the harpoon if things go sideways for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After all, el Padrino did say they wanted to get Bam Adebayo some help.

The Cavaliers have been tested by the Raptors and will return for a close out Game 6 in Toronto, where they have not won in the series. Dealing with physicality has been a problem for the Cavs, mainly containing Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles. If they go down this round or next, the noise around Donovan Mitchell’s lack of delivering the goods in Cleveland will naturally get louder and suitors may start piling up.

So, how does Mitchell and Bam Adebayo does sound? The former is someone the Heat inquired about before, when Mitchell was still in Utah, but Danny Ainge's asking price was Adebayo, and that was a non-starter. Given the Heat’s stance on retooling, reaching for the stars, literally, is more attractive to them than what they know they should do.

But would targeting Mitchell -- someone they might have drafted rather than Adebayo had he slipped further in the 2017 draft -- be wise?

There’s only one scenario that would make it worth it -- making sure it’s a three-team trade, or more, so more and better assets can be distributed. Of course, this is an outlier scheme, like the one that brought in Jimmy Butler. Trying to bring in Mitchell could leave the Heat dry of assets if the Cavaliers engaged just with them.

If they did trade for Mitchell, he and Adebayo would be responsible for tons of heavy lifting. There’s even reason to believe the Spida could have more playoff success in Miami, counting that Evan Mobley has not been nearly as good as Adebayo in the playoffs, and Erik Spoelstra is a superior coach to J.B. Bickerstaff and Kenny Atkinson -- regardless of the awards the other two have won.

One thing Riley and Elisburg should have highlighted in their moleskin notebooks is that Mitchell is not a small guard because he’s got long arms and is built like a running back.

Still, being more successful in Miami than Cleveland doesn’t necessarily make them real contenders. The Indiana Pacers might be the top team in the conference next year, plus the Detroit Pistons will have more experience, the New York Knicks are a threat and the Boston Celtics are always sharp. One could argue even with Adebayo and Mitchell together, they’d be behind all of these teams.

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although, he would be one of the best types of players to pair with Adebayo, and that could unlock another level for the captain. Mitchell assisted Mobley and Jarrett Allen more than any other Cavalier this year, and could do the same in Miami with how easily he puts defenders on his back hip.

The two-man actions wold work traditionally and with inverted sets because they are both athletic, and Adebayo has a nice handle for a big man.

Given where the Heat's stage of team builiding is at, it doesn't make sense to trade for a big name, yet Mitchell is a special one, and those wisely get extra consideration when they become available.

Not saying he will be available, especially if the Cavaliers (now up 3-2 against Toronto in the first round, keep advancing) but it's players on that level that usually take a team to the promised land.