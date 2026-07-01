With the Miami Heat's need for shooters following the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, each and every scenario has bene thrown out there. And the Miami Heat are certain to explore every opportunity that comes available.

Many have speculated that the Miami Heat could bring Duncan Robinson home to South Beach, but Chris Haynes shuts down that speculation despite the many reports.

"Contrary to speculation, the Detroit Pistons will not be waiving marksman Duncan Robinson, league sources tell me." Chirs Haynes

Why the Speculation in the First Place?

Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best three-point shooter in the history of the Miami Heat has been connected back to Miami for many reasons, one of which being the Detroit Pistons activity this offseason. The Pistons signed John Collins, have extended Kevin Huerter, traded for Isaiah Joe, and will likely move on from Tobias Harris as they also navigate Jalen Durren's future.

But Haynes report makes sense, regardless of the moves the Pistons have made, they need the shooting that Duncan Robinson provides. Robinson shot 415 from beyond the arc this past season and the Pistons offense was a +7.2 with him on. The Pistons needed the spark that Robinson provided, and his three-point prowess was made clear in the playoffs.

Robinson's contract was front loaded so only $2- million dollars of his contract is guaranteed this season.

Duncan Robinson 19 PTS (7-12 FG, 5-8 3P), 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 TO vs. Cavs



He is the key to a Pistons championship run. https://t.co/jWioc1alsr pic.twitter.com/QYTnGUynOS — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) May 6, 2026

With a reunion with Robinson becoming increasingly unlikely the Miami Heat will have to look elsewhere to round out their roster with shooters, something they have already done with the signing of Tim Hardaway Jr.

Miami Heat salary cap situation after signing Tim Hardaway Jr.



His $6.5M salary will go into the mid-level exception.



They have $8.5M remaining from it but can probably use closer to $7 million due to their first apron hard cap proximity after presumably signing Ryan Conwell. pic.twitter.com/cHt1bm917r — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2026

This puts Miami in a tough spot although the local media is telling fans not to stress until July 6th as the Heat "have a plan" and there is no better front office to trust than the Heat's, especially when it comes to navigating the salary cap (Andy Ellisburg does a fine job).

Miami's roster will still likely be rounded out by a lot of players on veteran minimums, enabling them to add as many pieces as possible to this roster, but they will certainly have some tricks up their sleeve -- LeBron? -- that will enable them to compete, and not just down the road but this upcoming season.

While reuniting with the Miami Heat all-time leader in three-pointers would have been perfect for the Heat, I'm not too sure it ever made sense for the Pistons to waive Robinson in the first place, so it's time to look elsewhere, be patient, and be smart.