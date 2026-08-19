The 3 Things Necessary for Giannis to Produce His Best Season

At a certain point, the all-time elite are competing with themselves.

Greatness becomes assumed, taken for granted. This is what all the game's superstars have faced eventually; it's why there's something called MVP fatigue, and LeBron James hasn't won one of those awards since 2013. It's why Shaquille O'Neal had to adopt what he always, inaccurately said was an Aristotle motto -- "We are what we repeatedly do; excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit" -- to explain what was expected of him. And even if you do what you did before, it won't be enough for many.

You need to keep doing more.

So here's a question for Giannis Antetokounmpo as he joins the Miami Heat for his age-32 season, the 14th season of his career, and the first outside the cocoon of Milwaukee:

Can he do even more than he's done?

Over the last decade, Giannis ranks:



- 1st in the NBA in total points

- 1st in the NBA in FG made

- 1st in the NBA in 20-point games

- 1st in the NBA in 30-point games

- 1st in the NBA in 20/10 games

- 1st in the NBA in 30/10 games

- 1st in the NBA in All-NBA team selections pic.twitter.com/RkSI49YDEN — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) August 18, 2026

Because what he's done, when healthy, is destroy most of his individual competition -- even if it's only led to one championship (2021) and not so much playoff success since. He's first in many notable offensive categories over the past decade, and that's while playing in an era with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

And now he's promising Heat fans that they'll experience a return to glory during his tenure.

"Dominate."

That's his intention, and it's foolish to bet against him, since his offensive metrics were, on the whole, the best of his career last season in the 36 games he played. He's apparently healed from the calf injuries that limited his time in 2025-26, and he was much less taxed than he's been in prior seasons -- averaging only 29 minutes in those games, with no playoff run. Plus, he's emotionally and mentally refreshed in his new stop; he has openly said he needed a new challenge.

A challenge it is.

The East is more formidable than it's been in ages, with roughly nine teams that have rosters worthy of 45 wins in a normal season. And the Heat roster is somewhat incompete, as the team waits on a Klay Thompson buyout in Dallas to fill a 13th spot, and a shortage of overall playmaking on the depth chart, even as Erik Spoelstra has options to work around that.

So how can Giannis better his past achievements, in the context of his new surroundings?

Here are three ways:

1. Win 50-Plus Games

USA TODAY Sports

Regular season results aren't supposed to matter, when you've already won a title, but it's been a while since Giannis has won more than 50 games (58 in 2022-23). And considering all the strong contenders in the East, and the Heat not winning more than 46 since 2021-22, it would be an achievement to reach that plateau with a new squad that's still under construction. It also would suggest that he returned to some regular health, because it's hard to see the Heat getting over 50 wins if Giannis misses more than 15 games. And he can't miss more than 17 and still be all-NBA. His streak of six straight All-NBA appearances was broken last season. He should get back there if he plays enough.

2. Make First Team All-Defense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might seem like a low bar for someone who has been a Defensive Player of the Year and has been in the top of that voting twice more. But that was a relative while ago. And while his offensive metrics were off the charts last season, there has been some slippage on the other end. You can attribute some of that to the declining capability of the Bucks collective, and maybe to some nonchalance considering he knew the team wasn't going anywhere of note. But there's so such excuse in Miami. He will be playing with someone (Bam Adebayo) who should have won a Defensive Player of the Year already and will give Giannis more freedom to roam than ever. He should be extraordinarily disruptive. And if he can get to first All-Defense, with Adebayo there also, the Heat will be dominant on that end.

3. Hoist the Trophy

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The big trophy, not the one in that photo. The Larry O'Brien. While it may never have the significance of his first, for his first team in a title-starved city, it might be harder to do. He's going to be 32 now, and there's a short list of all-time great who won championships in two places. Shaquille O'Neal did it in Miami, but not until his second season with the Heat, and not as the best player. LeBron James needed to leave Cleveland, win in Miami and go back to Cleveland to do it. This would be quite a feat, and prove again that he's one of the top two or three players of his generation.