Dwyane Wade Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James Choosing 76ers Over Heat

Dwyane Wade believes LeBron James made the right basketball decision by choosing the Philadelphia 76ers instead of returning to the Miami Heat.

I love D-Wade; he’s my second favorite player of all time, but this is one where I just don’t agree with him.

Wade recently appeared on the Conversations with Cam Podcast and explained why he believes Philadelphia was the better basketball situation for James at this stage of his career.

Dwyane Wade on LeBron James choosing Philadelphia over a potential return to Miami:



“From a basketball standpoint, I thought it is a very strategic move at this point in his career. It definitely gives him the best chance... I feel like it gives him the best chance in the East… pic.twitter.com/dw39ONYCtq — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) September 16, 2026

“From a basketball standpoint, I thought it was a very strategic move at this point in his career,” Wade said. “It definitely gives him the best chance... I feel like it gives him the best chance in the East to be able to get back to compete for a championship.”

Wade did give Miami some credit, saying a return to the Heat “would have been a good move as well,” but pointed out there were a lot of moving parts that would have needed to fall into place. That part is fair to a certain degree, but you can say the same about Philadelphia.

If we’re strictly talking basketball and which situation could have given James the best chance to win another championship, I think Miami had the stronger argument.

Imagine LeBron Next To Giannis And Bam

The Heat already have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Now imagine putting James next to those two and handing that group over to Erik Spoelstra.

Yes, James is 41 years old. He isn't the same player who came to Miami in 2010, and nobody should expect him to carry a franchise for 82 games anymore, but that's exactly why Miami made so much sense. Giannis would carry the offensive load, LeBron would be the playmaker and facilitator and second option on offense. Bam could anchor the defense and continue doing all the little things that make him so valuable. James could focus on what this Heat roster could really use: another ball-handler, creator, and playmaker.

Philadelphia Is Loaded, But There Are Questions

I'm not saying Wade's argument doesn't make sense; Philadelphia has the talent. Tyrese Maxey is a star. Jaylen Brown has already proven he can be one of the best players on a championship team. When Joel Embiid is healthy, he's still one of the most dominant players in basketball.

Add James to that mix and, of course, the Sixers will be dangerous. My question is how much you can count on everything being there when it matters.

Embiid's health has been an issue throughout his career, and you can't ignore that when we're talking about James chasing another championship this late in his career.

Spoelstra Would Have Been A Huge Part Of This

Another part of this shouldn't be overlooked. James knows Spoelstra and has won with him before.

He won two championships with him. He knows how Spoelstra prepares for the postseason, how he adjusts during a series, and how much Miami values defense and conditioning.

Now Spoelstra has Giannis and Bam together, and you're telling me he could have added LeBron to that? Think about the versatility and the size in the frontcourt.

Miami could play in so many different styles; they can play small, they can play big, they can run the offense through James. Giannis would be the offensive focal point from a scoring perspective.

There would be shooting questions, sure. But that's where the rest of the roster comes in, and Miami has already tried to surround Giannis with shooters.

Wade Could Be Right About One More Thing

Another part of Wade's comments caught my attention.

“I don't think we've seen the end of what this move is,” Wade said. “I think it's more to this move.”

Maybe Philadelphia isn't finished. Maybe more moves are coming that make James' decision look even better once we see the complete roster. Based on what we know right now, I'm still taking Miami's potential situation.

James didn't need to come here and be Superman again. He wouldn't have needed to average 30 points or carry the Heat every night. He would have had Giannis and Bam!