Former Heat coach calls Bam Adebayo overrated offensively



Not everyone sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the Miami Heat and that’s OK. Stan Van Gundy, the team’s former head coach before Pat Riley took over again in 2005-06, said on The Zach Lowe Show that Bam Adebayo is overrated offensively, which is sure to ruffle some feathers but it wasn’t unfair.

Still, I get it. Despite Van Gundy having coached the Orlando Magic's Finals trip in 2008-09, some Miami people are going to wonder about his offensive credentials when he couldn't figure out the ball needed to go to Shaquille O'Neal in the fourth quarter of Game 7 at home against the Detroit Pistons (2005).

Stan Van Gundy is OUT on the Miami Heat and says Bam Adebayo is overrated 😳



“I’m not as high on Miami as people are… The shooting they added compromises them badly on the defensive end of the floor. Even though he was great last year, I’m not sold on Davion Mitchell as a full… pic.twitter.com/qBYPydyEHv — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 15, 2026

Adebayo is very good, known mainly for his unforgiving pressure and recently, logging the second-highest scoring game by a baller in NBA history (83 points), but he is yet to ascend to being a great player. His highest offensive output was 20.4 points per game on a 54.1 effective field goal percentage in 2022-23, which is when he wasn’t the main option on the team. In his first full season after the Jimmy Butler trade, his efficiency dropped to a 49.7 EFG percentage.

But so what? Plenty of players aren’t good enough to be the top scorer and those guys are usually rare. The guy we are talking about has shown results, as his offensive game was good enough to reach two NBA Finals when his running mate, Butler, wasn’t much of a sniper.

Feb 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; TNT broadcaster Stan Van Gundy during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Winning a championship may not require him to take another leap since he’s next to a great player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who compliments his strengths and puts more stress on an opposing defense than Butler because he is bigger, stronger and faster.

Adebayo has an above-average handle for someone his size plus his supreme athleticism makes him a vertical threat who scores effectively up to the middle. The main weakness to Adebayo’s offense is that he is not a deep shooter like Chris Bosh. Still, coach Erik Spoelstra can counter if teams are going to leave him open at the arc by letting him take open shots, parking him at the dunker spot or using him as a secondary playmaker.

Specifically, he could attack the space opponents give him by setting a handoff or a screen for a shooter. Preseason has indicated that the Heat will play fast as they did last year, but there will probably be moments when they slow down, for matchup puposes and/or to preserve Antetokounmpo, and those moments can be effective with Adebayo at the lead.

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Van Gundy is also not sold on Davion Mitchell being the answer at point guard, Antetokounmpo's durability and the team’s new 3-point shooters being good defenders, and he was obviously talking about Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr..

For this scribe, it’s hard to imagine Mitchell being incapable of playing the Mario Chalmers role or that Antetokounmpo’s body is severely weakened. Yet there's no argument against him on the shooters.

Nonetheless, the positives on this team outweigh far outweigh the concerns, and most of that is going to start with Antetokounmpo wanting to make it work.