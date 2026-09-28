Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't shy away from expectations at Miami Heat media day, whether the conversation was about where he stands among the NBA's best players, what this team could become defensively or the reason he wanted to be in Miami in the first place.

When asked if he still considers himself the best player in the world, Giannis gave the kind of answer you would expect from a player who has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in the NBA.

I asked Giannis if he is the best player in the world pic.twitter.com/3GJZiusYlr — Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) September 28, 2026

“Yeah I do believe that. If not the best, then one of the best in the world.”

I wouldn't want him answering that question any differently.

Miami didn't make a massive trade for Giannis because it needed another piece. The Heat went after him because they needed the type of player who could completely change where this team was headed, and Giannis clearly isn't coming into this season thinking his best basketball is behind him.

That's important because the expectations around the Heat changed the second this trade happened.

The Defensive Possibilities Are Hard To Ignore

One of the more interesting moments from Giannis came when he started talking about a potential lineup featuring himself, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson.

He joked that he “might be the mismatch” defensively in that group, which sounds crazy until you actually go through the lineup.

Davion is going to pressure guards and make them work just to initiate the offense. Wiggins gives Miami another long defender who can handle difficult wing assignments, while Pelle has already shown the physicality and competitiveness to hold his own. Then you get to Bam and Giannis, and that's where the possibilities really open up for Erik Spoelstra.

Giannis summed up the idea pretty well when he said, “Everybody can guard their yard.”

That's what makes this group different from some of the Heat teams we've watched over the past few years. Miami has always found ways to defend, but Spoelstra has also had to scheme around certain limitations and ask Bam to cover an incredible amount of ground.

Bam can still switch onto guards when Miami needs him to, but he doesn't have to spend every possession cleaning up someone else's mistake. Giannis can protect the paint or roam away from his matchup, while Wiggins and Mitchell can take on difficult assignments on the perimeter. Spoelstra can change coverages depending on who they're playing without having to constantly worry about where an offense is going to find the weak link.

That's why I've been so interested in what this defense could eventually look like. Spoelstra has produced elite defensive teams without having this much size, versatility and individual defensive talent at the same time.

Miami Still Has Questions To Answer

The Heat’s roster is far from perfect, they still might have some holes they need to patch up. The former concern was shooting and now it’s shot creation.

Miami could use another playmaker, especially someone who can create off the dribble and take some of the responsibility away from Giannis and Bam late in games. That becomes even more important in the playoffs when teams have time to game-plan for their weaknesses and possessions turn into half-court basketball.

Pat Riley's philosophy has always been to get the star first and figure out the rest afterward. Finding another ball-handler or adding shooting is difficult, but finding a player like Giannis is the part that almost never becomes available.

Miami now has that player next to Bam, with Spoelstra coaching both of them.

The Goal Isn't Complicated

Giannis also made it pretty clear that he understands what will ultimately define his time in Miami. Giannis came here for a challenge, and he wants to compete at the highest levels again.

“The goal is to win a championship. There are so many players who have been here and have won. And I want to be part of that.”

That quote probably says more about where the Heat are entering this season than anything else from media day.

Giannis has already won a championship, Spoelstra has coached championship teams and Bam has made two trips to the NBA Finals without finishing the job.

Bringing Giannis into that situation naturally changes the standard and the Heat’s standard traditionally is to contend.

There are still things Miami has to figure out, and I'm especially interested to see whether the offense has enough creativity when the playoffs arrive. But that's a much different problem than wondering whether you have enough high-end talent to seriously compete.

The Heat finally have the superstar they've spent years looking for, and Giannis arrived in Miami sounding like someone who understands exactly why they brought him here.